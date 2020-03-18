This week, Peggy Greenwood agreed to speak with the Edition about re-introducing the wolf to Colorado. Greenwood offered the following comments:
Where are you from?
I was born and raised in Lancaster, N.H.
What do you enjoy best about Colorado Springs?
Having been raised in New England country, I love the snow. Also, I love the mountains, hiking and fall foliage.
What is your educational background?
I have degrees in accounting and business management. I am particularly proud of taking an animal science course because it educated me as to what domesticated animals must endure when battling health-related issues.
Why do you support re-introducing the wolf to Colorado?
The wolf will control deer, elk and moose herds, and take out old, sick and weak animals. In this way animals will be more wary of where they eat which, in turn, helps the ecosystem. An example is animals eating grass and plants near a river’s edge. Without the wolf, animals are more likely to do this. Rainfall will cause erosion which, in turn, washes the topsoil away resulting in debris flowing into the city and other areas.
What is the biggest myth surrounding the wolf?
Many people believe the wolf is dangerous and goes out of its way to kill cattle and people. Some ranchers believe this and try to eradicate the wolf instead of taking time to learn about the animal.
What is your biggest complaint about treatment of the wolf?
I hate how people are quick to persecute the wolf instead of learning how to co-exist with them. They believe the wolf is hurting business and this is why the wolf has a bad reputation. Also, I despise people who kill a wolf for sport and arrogantly publicize it on Facebook.
What would you tell people who disagree with you?
Certainly, I am not a wolf expert. However, I have read enough to know they are not the vicious killers history has made them out to be. I personally have interacted with wolves and can assure you they are cautious animals and are wary of humans.