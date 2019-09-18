The Edition this week sat down with area resident Patrick Spall, a sales consultant with McCloskey Truck Town. Spall, who lives near Pulpit Rock Open Space, moved to the area because of its clean air and slower pace. He offered the following comments.
Tell us more about your relocation journey to Colorado Springs.
I met my wife and we wanted to have a family. I figured I never could do it in the Los Angeles film industry. I could make really good money in LA, but it’s a lot of travel and a lot of hours with that work.
What made you decide to look into car sales when you left the film industry? Tell us more about your job.
I researched and found Colorado Springs is one of the highest car buying cities in the nation. McCloskey was hiring at the time. We lived right down the street, and I liked their family-owned, non-commission approach. I’m kind of myself at work, not sales-y, honest from the jump.
Are there interesting
behind-the-scenes stories with both jobs?
Any similarities?
Sometimes I’d come up with a rig on the spot as a property master. Like an ad for Direct TV needed a remote that would spin, so I put a ball bearing (in the bottom) and stood off camera with a can of air. If a customer comes in for a car they don’t like, then I think what others we have with similar benefits, features, price points. The good thing about McCloskey’s (is) Joe’s a local boy. He’s been out in the community for 30 years. He buys inventory to cater to the community, goes searching for what fits our community’s budget.
What do you like best about your job?
Working with people and the fast pace. I can’t just sit in a cubicle.
What do you enjoy best about Colorado Springs?
Everything. Easygoing. Dealing with such high profile people in LA versus everyday folks.
What are your favorite recreational pastimes?
Can I say being with my family? I love my kids. I love playing with them, tinkering with them. I couldn’t imagine not being around them.