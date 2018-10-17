This week the Woodmen Edition asked Woodmen area resident Nathan Nunes, 20, about his job, college and recreational past times. The personable Nunes offered the following:
What do you do for a living?
I work at Special Grounds where I prepare and serve an assortment of tasty specialty coffees.
Where were you born?
I was born and raised in Colorado Springs, so I know my way around the city pretty well.
How long have you been at your job?
I celebrated one year on Aug. 25.
What inspired you to seek employment at Special Grounds?
I needed a job and one of my friends knows the manager here. Also, I was attracted to the business because of its faith-based philosophy. The store’s motto is, “Where faith and friends come together.” That’s all there was to it.
What do you like best about your job?
I like preparing the various coffees for customers, no question about it. What I do is artistic in a way and I get to meet a lot of fascinating people. I have a great job.
Where did you attend college?
I just started studying communications at Pikes Peak Community College. I have two years to go before I graduate with an Associate of Arts in communications.
Why are you seeking a communications degree?
I have always loved how people communicate and I love studying body language, too. I believe being an effective communicator is a useful skill.
What do you do when not working or studying?
I volunteer at the Spring Community Church Youth Ministries where I teach kids about our Lord.
What are your favorite recreational pastimes?
Playing video games, working out, writing poetry and playing the Native American flute.
What do you like best about Colorado Springs?
Colorado Springs is so pretty and I try and not take its scenic beauty here for granted. It’s a great place to live.