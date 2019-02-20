The Woodmen Edition this week asked Maddie Kirker about her job as meteorologist for Fox 21 News’ weekend weather report and of Chester the Weather Dog. Kirker talked about her work, and of Chester’s role as a GO TEAM Therapy, Crisis and Airport Dog and in helping her report the weather.
What are your duties at Fox 21 News?
Chester and I conduct the 5-7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday weather segment. Chester is the only official weather dog in all of Colorado.
How long have you been with Fox 21 News?
I have been with Fox 21 News since July 2016 so I am coming up on three years. Before this I worked as a meteorologist at WPDE-TV in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
What do you like best about your job?
I love people and enjoy telling weather stories in a way people understand them. Working for Fox 21 News is a lot of fun. We’re like family.
What inspired you to enter the meteorology profession?
I experienced a blizzard when I was a girl, and I remember looking up at the sky and wondering why it snowed the way it did. After that I became fascinated with weather and geography.
How old is Chester?
Chester was born June 19, 2011.
How did Chester become your partner on the weekend weather program?
I asked my supervisors if Chester could help me with the weather report and they liked the idea. Chester and I love giving back to the community and the community loves Chester. Colorado is a dog-friendly state. People here are so in tune with their dogs.
What is a GO TEAM Therapy, Crisis and Airport Dog?
GO TEAM TCA is a nonprofit organization that well-trained certified therapy dog teams provide comfort and caring through a canine-human bond. These special volunteers serve in assisted living homes, libraries, schools, hospitals, help victims in distress, work with servicemen, first responders and anywhere therapy/comfort dogs are needed.
What does Chester do when he isn’t serving as Fox 21 News weather dog?
He loves hiking, eating, playing with his stuffed animals, hugs and being around children.
How can the community learn more about Chester?
Visit Instagram: @chestertheweatherdog.