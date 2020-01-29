The Edition this week sat down with Lori Kinzer, whose standalone dental hygienist practice, Serene Dental Hygiene, is near Union and Academy boulevards. Kinzer has lived in Colorado Springs for 25 years, starting her business four years ago to offer clients (and herself) a quieter teeth cleaning experience. In her 20s, Kinzer began losing her hearing and received cochlear implant surgery in her 50s. She is a Northeastern U.S. transplant and enjoys both the outdoor hiking life and the weather in Colorado Springs. She offered the following comments:
Tell us more about your journey to becoming an independent dental hygienist.
I have an entrepreneurial mindset. My father (also) went into business for himself when he was around 50. It was always in the back of mind, after 30-plus years of learning and working in a regular dentist’s office. After shoulder surgery, I had two months to recuperate and saw my chance to do legwork and prep to get the business off the ground.
What help did you have along the way?
I met with a group of other independent hygienists in Denver several times. I saw how they organized their practices and got a lot of questions answered. Then I decided what I myself wanted to offer. I opted for updated state-of-the-art equipment, including digital X-rays and a digital intraoral camera. I still keep in touch with those mentors. As well, I have established relationships with local dentists.
How is an independent dental hygienist practice different than the dentist’s office?
Basically, I offer every same service that a normal dentist’s office can offer, including injections. I enjoy the fact that I don’t schedule so tightly. I can take the time to sit and build relationships with patients and talk during cleanings.
What do you like best about your job?
I go to bed every night feeling good about what I did that day. The thoroughness and calm I’m able to provide is something I appreciate myself.
Tell us about your willingness to talk with others about having cochlear implant surgery as adults.
It’s a scary thing, a scary process to go through. I just tell them about what my experience has been. Honestly, it’s changed my life. I can help ease their fears. (Editor’s note: Kinzer had surgery first for one ear, and then the other, right after she started her business.)
What do you enjoy best about Colorado Springs?
I love the weather. I love the outdoors; to hike and bike. I like that Colorado Springs still has that real community feel. I love when you can go out and people are just willing to talk to you in the grocery store or the bank.