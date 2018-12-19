The Woodmen Edition this week asked area resident Kylie Kolise, daughter of Jennifer Kolise, about her hobbies, why she is looking forward to Christmas and of her participation in the recent Bear Creek Nature Center 3K Fun Run/Walk. The personable, soft-spoken Kylie, who is 9, had this to say.
Where do you go to school?
I am a fourth-grader at Douglass Valley Elementary School (editor’s note: a public school located in U.S. Air Force Academy).
What do you like best about school?
I like to make new friends and learn new stuff. Learning is a lot of fun.
What are some of your favorite hobbies?
I like to watch TV, ride my bike, rollerblade and, of course, listen to my music.
What do you like best about living in Colorado Springs?
Doing things like this (Bear Creek Fun Run/Walk) and making new friends.
Did you dress up for the Bear Creek Fun Run/Walk?
This was the first time I participated in this event and I thought it would be fun to dress up like a bear.
What is it about bears that you like?
I think they are very interesting animals.
What would you like for Christmas?
I would like a new combination radio/compact disc unit. I love listening to music and I could listen to the radio and play CDs if I have this unit.
Why are you looking
forward to Christmas?
Because I will get to hang out with my family because they won’t have to go to work. We can all be together for the holiday.