The Woodmen Edition this week caught up with Kayah Swanson, the public relations specialist for the Pikes Peak Library District. The ever cheerful Swanson offered the following comments:
Are you a Colorado Springs native?
I was born in Norfolk, Neb., and lived in Wisner, Lincoln and Omaha, Neb.; Sioux Falls and Hartford, S.D., and Sioux City, Iowa, before heading back to Lincoln to go to school.
What brought you to Colorado Springs?
We relocated to the area in summer 2017 from Lawrence, Kan., for my husband’s job.
What do you like best about Colorado Springs?
As newcomers, we’re often told by locals the city looks different now than it did five years ago. I enjoy that atmosphere of change, development and progress. Plus, the restaurant scene is right up my alley.
What are your duties as PPLD public relations specialist?
I help get the word out about the wonderful and diverse things we have going on within the library district that are open to everyone throughout El Paso County.
What do you like best about your job?
Each patron that walks through our doors has a different need for the library. I find it fulfilling to be a part of the team that helps these individuals connect to the resources they need to achieve their goals.
Why do people take advantage of PPLD?
I believe it’s because our library system is focused on meeting the needs of our community. We’ve added state-of-the-art recording studios, photography and film classes and great makerspace programming for any craft or life skill you may want to learn. The possibilities are endless.
What upcoming events are being planned?
The biggest initiative we have coming up is Summer Adventure. It’s our summer reading program for kids ages 0-18. The program is geared toward keeping young patrons engaged and involved with reading, learning, and other experiences in order to prevent the dreaded “summer slide,” or loss of knowledge that happens over summer.
How can citizens help the PPLD better serve the community?
We would love to hear from patrons about their experiences at the library. The more feedback we receive, the better we can align our work, programs and services with the wants and needs of everyone throughout the Pikes Peak region.