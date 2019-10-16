The Edition this week sat down with Woodmen area resident Jonah Coleman, 10, who is an El Paso County Nature Centers pre-teen Nature Camp Ambassador. The program enables children to learn about nature and to share their knowledge of nature and wildlife with family, friends and community. The son of Jeremy and Lynnette Coleman, Jonah sought to become an ambassador because he loves science and everything connected to nature. This inquisitive youngster offered the following:
Where were you born?
I was born here in Colorado Springs.
Where do you attend school?
Audubon Elementary School and HillSprings Academy.
What do you like best about school?
I like math and love science, especially experimenting with chemicals. I don’t want to become a scientist, and would like to work at the Bear Creek Nature Center where I can learn more about science and nature and share what I know with other people.
What music do you like?
I like the music of (Canadian model, singer and songwriter) Shawn Mendes. He’s got some cool stuff.
What do you enjoy best about Colorado Springs?
There is so much wildlife here and I like the weather. Like Goldilocks, the temperature is not too cold and not too hot, but just right.
Why did you become a Nature Camp Ambassador?
Because I love nature and animals. I have lots of animals at home, too. I have a gecko, fish, frog, slug, ghost praying mantis, two dogs (a boxer and a German shepherd) and a cat.
What do you like best about being a Nature Camp Ambassador?
Loving and taking care of nature is the best part of being an ambassador. And, I like talking to people, too. I am a little shy, but mom and dad always tell me to do my best and it’s been fun.
What would you tell someone thinking about becoming a Nature Camp Ambassador?
I would tell them to do your best and be yourself, and everything else will fall into place.