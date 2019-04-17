The Woodmen Edition this week caught up with Eddie McNulty, owner/operator of McNulty’s Jewelers. Clients agree that combining service excellence and a customer-friendly environment is what makes McNulty’s unique from other jewelry outlets. McNulty next month will open a branch in Black Forest. He offered the following comments:
Where were you born?
I was born and raised in Hyattsville, Md.
What brought you to Colorado Springs?
Believe it or not, the jewelry business brought me here. For a time I worked at jewelry shops in Texas and jewelry stores here were sending business down there. I relocated to Colorado Springs and never looked back.
What do you like best about Colorado Springs?
Driving to work every day, because everything is so gorgeous, especially the snow-capped mountain peaks. It’s absolutely beautiful.
What inspired you to go into business for yourself?
I wanted to create quality products people would appreciate.
What do you offer that no other jewelry outlet offers?
We combine a work ethic and customer interaction to provide clients with a quality product and family-oriented shopping experience.
What do you like best about your job?
Having a passion for doing what I love and having fun. I am leaving my fingerprint on all I create, so the product has to be top quality.
When will you open your new facility at 11425 Black Forest Road?
Our grand opening will be held from noon to 6 p.m. May 18. We will offer appraisals, cleaning gems, jewel restoration, replacing stones, ring sizing, soldering and other services. Hours of operation will be noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. The phone number is 495-8816.
Where do you want your business to be in 2-5 years?
I am not sure. I have ideas, but the economy climates always changes. Sometimes you have to roll with what you’re given.
How can clients help you better serve the community?
Stop by our store and say hello. Tell the community about us and our services. We’re located at 7603 N. Union Blvd. and are open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Call us at 265-6400 or visit mcnultyjewelers.com.