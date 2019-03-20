Meet Your Neighbor: Barbara Pagano
The Woodmen Edition this week spoke with Barbara Pagano, chapter secretary/coordinator of the annual Rampart Range Blue Star Mothers-sponsored “Suits for Troops” Drive. Pagano was delighted to discuss her involvement and offered the following comments:
Where were you born?
I was born and raised in New York City.
What brought you to Colorado Springs?
I’m a military wife and my husband was assigned to Peterson Air Force Base. After he retired we decided to stay in the Springs and have made it our home.
What do you like about Colorado Springs?
We’ve lived in other parts of the country and Colorado Springs offered us the best education for the children and quality of life.
What is the Blue Star Mothers?
The BSM began in 1942 during World War II. Mothers of soldiers met, shared common interests and concerns, and performed various service projects. Interest in the group resurged after the 9/11 attack.
How did you come to serve with the group?
A friend told me the local chapter was being organized. I had two sons deployed at the time. I attended the first meeting in 2009 and realized this was a good group of women. Some of us have a military background, others do not, and we help each other learn the ins and outs of military life.
What are your responsibilities?
We collect gently-used business attire for men and women. Over 400 military exit active service each month, and suits are appreciated.
What do you like about your job?
I appreciate the time and effort our chapter members put into working before and the day of the drive. We love meeting the people who want to give something to the military. We hear people say they’re proud to give their suits because a military member will wear it.
What other projects does the Blue Star Mothers support?
We support Gold Star Mothers (who lost a child), participate in Veteran’s Day parades, lay wreaths at cemeteries and are ready to respond to emergency situations for families of deployed troops.
What challenges are you facing?
We see a dwindling of interest. There are military moms who would benefit and enjoy the company of other moms.
How can people help the group better serve the community?
Tell friends or co-workers about the suit drive. When you see troops at fast food restaurants, thank them for their service.