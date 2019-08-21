The Woodmen Edition this week sat down with area resident Autumn Moser, a seasonal nature interpreter with the Bear Creek Nature Center. This personable young woman loves people and enjoys sharing her knowledge of nature with visitors. Moser offered the following comments:
Where were you born?
Pueblo.
What inspired you to relocate to Colorado Springs?
I relocated here to attend college. I attended the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and graduated in December with a Bachelor of Arts in geography and environmental studies.
Where are you employed? What is your title?
I work at the Bear Creek Nature Center, where I am a seasonal nature center interpreter.
What does your job involve?
I help conduct education programs, summer camps and work with children. I also speak with visitors seeking information and walk them through the BCNC exhibits here. It’s great fun.
What do you like best about your job?
I love that I get to spend time outside and inspire youngsters to enjoy nature and how they can be good stewards.
What do you enjoy best about Colorado Springs?
I love that you can have the city and escape into the country and nature within 15 minutes.
What are your favorite recreational pastimes?
I love hiking and photographing nature. I don’t bike much because I am always on my feet, walking everywhere.
What inspired the tattoos on your arm and leg?
I love the look of tattoos and figured if I got something nature related, it would be a plus to what I do here. I have flowers, butterflies and bees. My arm is done, but I keep adding to my leg. The application can be painful, but it’s a great adrenalin rush. You get addicted to it.
What advice do you have for people who seek something to do in Colorado Springs?
This is an amazing area if you want to explore the outdoors. There is a lot to see and do here, so get out and enjoy.