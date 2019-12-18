The Edition this week sat down with the Angel Ariel. Few figures in the Bible are as delightful as the Christmas angel, because these creatures are described as messengers of God. The word “angel” is Greek and Hebrew in origin and means messenger, or one who is sent, as with the angel Gabriel in the Christian Christmas story. Ariel’s sense of humor also is reflected in her following comments:
Why is Christmas the world’s most celebrated holiday?
Christmas is just plain weird. What other time of the year do you sit in front of a dead tree in your living room eating candy and snacks out of your socks?
Why do angels fly?
Because they take themselves lightly.
What did the woman say when you told her your husband also is an angel?
She said, “You’re lucky; mine is still alive.”
Why is Christmas just like another day at the office?
Because you do all the work and the fat guy in the red suit gets all the credit.
How do you know when Santa is in the room?
You can sense his presents.
What do you call people who are afraid of Santa Claus?
Claustrophobic.
What is the best way for children to get a puppy on Christmas?
Beg for a baby brother.
What is the best Christmas present anyone can receive?
A broken drum — you can’t beat it.
Why is gender equality never a problem on Christmas Day?
Anyone who believes that men are the equal of women has never seen a man trying to wrap a Christmas present.
What is the funniest thing you have seen on Christmas Day?
A husband told me he asked his wife what she wanted for Christmas. She told him “nothing would make her happier than a diamond necklace.” So, the husband bought her nothing.
What are the three phrases that best sum up the Christmas season?
Peace on Earth; goodwill to men; and batteries not included.
What advice do you have for Christmas celebrants?
Stop believing in Santa Claus and you will discover how quickly you receive clothes for Christmas.