The Woodmen Edition this week kicks off 2019 by asking Woodmen area resident Andrew Lara about school, hobbies and what he likes best about Colorado Springs. The shy, but personable Lara, 9, offered the following.
What school do you attend?
I attend Martinez Elementary School (a preschool and elementary school in Colorado Springs’ School District 11) located off of Rangewood and Vickers drives.
What is your grade level?
I am in the fourth grade.
What do you like best about school?
I like all subjects, but math is my favorite because I like to figure out things. Also it is the easiest subject for me.
What do you like most about Colorado Springs?
I like the different climate changes and the amount of snow we get here. I love the snow because I get to have snowball fights with my friends.
What do you like best about the snow?
The snow lets me get out and build an igloo. I don’t build the igloo out of blocks, either. I just grab a bunch of snow with my hands, and pack and build, and pack and build. I made a seat for the igloo when the igloo was about a foot tall, but didn’t finish the roof. However, I finished the opening. It looked pretty cool.
What are your hobbies and interests?
I like mostly playing video games because they’re a lot of fun. I really like Nintendo Labo kits because I get the chance to build a car, plane or submarine, and learn as I build it. (Note: Nintendo Labo is released as individual Labo Kits, each containing a set of pre-made cardboard cut-outs and other materials, used to make one or more “Toy-Con,” and a Nintendo Switch game card, that contains interactive instructions on how to assemble the Toy-Con and software.)