This week the Woodmen Edition asked Woodmen area resident Amanda Salmons, 40, about her job as a business owner and what she enjoys best about Colorado Springs. Here is what the personable Salmons told the Edition.
What do you do for a living?
I am the owner/operator of Muse Comics + Games, a comic books and gaming outlet. I got into this business because people, like me, are drawn to art and literature. When I was in my 20s I bought my first comics store which I re-named Muse Comics. The word “Muse” comes from Greek mythology (inspirational goddesses of art, literature and science). That was the inspiration behind my store’s name.
Where were you born?
I was born in Albia, Iowa, but grew up in Platteville, Colo.
What brought you to Colorado Springs?
I have family and friends here. I grew up in northeastern Colorado, lived in Montana for a while and returned here.
What do you like best about your job?
Colorado Springs?
My job allows me to meet so many interesting people. I love how people take advantage of our game tables in the back of the store. People come in here all the time and don’t have to be customers to play games. As for Colorado Springs, I love how connected we are to the weather and great outdoors.
What are your favorite hobbies?
George (my husband) and I love visiting the various comic book conventions here. Did you know Colorado has about 10 different comic book events? Also, we love walking the many trails here, and traveling to the western part of the state. Additionally, we have many adopted animals that take up a lot of our time, but we love it.
How can the
community help you serve them better?
Let everyone know ours is a fun place and that we don’t pressure people into buying a product. We genuinely enjoy our customers and want them to feel comfortable here.