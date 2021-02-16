In 2012, moviegoers watched the portrayal of a world with uprisings, violence and dictators.
There was widespread hunger and poverty throughout the land while a small cadre of very wealthy people controlled the economy, laws and transportation. In the nation of Panem, a small group of teenagers is selected to compete in the annual Hunger Games where they ultimately fight to the death.
The main character, Katniss Everdeen, volunteers to take her younger sister’s place in the competition. Katniss does what she needs to in order to survive the competition, hunting animals for food, eating berries, stealing medicine, and championing bloody battles — all of which illustrate the theme of survival of the fittest.
“The Hunger Games” and its sequels portrayed a dystopia characterized by destruction, control and extreme scarcity of resources. Competition was fierce whether it was for food, shelter or fuel. While many aspects of that society were highly controlled, some things were a free-for-all, resulting in fistfights over bread and coal. It was a dark, difficult and extreme world. At times, the story was reminiscent of William Golding’s novel “Lord of the Flies.”
In recent news, a Chicago city worker said that trying to obtain the coronavirus vaccine “is like the ‘Hunger Games.’ People have to hunt to get a vaccine even if they’re in an approved category.” Like thousands of others, she was on her computer in the middle of the night for hours at a time trying to get an appointment for the vaccine.
Parents are enlisting their kids’ help to scour websites throughout the day for any sign of openings for the vaccine. Across the country, phones never stop ringing at pharmacies, medical offices and hospitals as more people become eligible for the vaccine. On health department websites, thousands of appointments fill up moments after they’re online. For people without a computer — such as the elderly, nursing home residents and low-income families — it’s a daunting challenge fraught with complexity and frustration.
One retired couple in Long Island nearly gave up the search when they saw a stranger’s post in a neighborhood Facebook group, where she was offering help to anyone, especially the elderly, to register to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Within hours of contacting her, the couple was scheduled for both doses of the vaccine. Word spread quickly and she was swamped with calls asking for help. Other efforts have sprung up to help people register for the vaccine, and cities have organized hundreds of volunteers to contact elderly and low-income residents.
Late one night in Seattle, a Kaiser Permanente healthcare worker discovered that a freezer containing 1,600 vials of vaccine was unplugged. The doses were going to expire at 5:30 a.m., but no one wanted to see them go to waste. Calls went out to local TV and radio stations and word spread quickly on social media. Lines began to form and volunteers pitched in to walk elderly people to the front of the line. By 5 a.m., all of the vaccines had been administered. Nothing was wasted.
In recent weeks, Tennessee launched a statewide hotline for unused doses and similar efforts are succeeding in many parts of the country. West Virginia is leading the country in the fastest vaccine distribution, primarily because of a centralized state registration hotline plus a coordinated strategy to reach every community.
In Idaho and the Dakotas, a fleet of Dodge Caravans outfitted with freezers transports vaccines to rural areas. In Denver, 10,000 people were vaccinated at Coors Field in one weekend, thanks to UCHealth’s commitment to ending the pandemic. Grassroots efforts have enlisted college students to work with churches, synagogues and community centers to contact people who are eligible for the vaccine. Many are focusing on outreach to Black and Latinx neighborhoods in addition to multigenerational families living together and elderly who live alone.
Unfortunately, some things have come to light during the pandemic which evoke images of “The Hunger Games.” After chartering a private plane, a wealthy Canadian couple arrived in a small indigenous community in Alaska and headed to a mobile vaccination site. They claimed to be employees of a hotel, but locals became suspicious since no one recognized them. Ultimately, they were fined $900 for violating quarantine rules. Local leaders were shocked that someone outside their community would lie and cheat in an attempt to get vaccines intended for Indigenous elders.
Elsewhere, thefts of vaccines have been reported by hospitals and some physicians have been contacted by wealthy patients offering to pay for the vaccination before they are eligible. Although these are mild examples of wrongdoing, they reveal a lack of morality. Whether one abides by the Ten Commandments, spiritual or religious beliefs, or a personal set of guiding principles, the larger community must remain our priority, not our individual selves.
In times of scarcity and fear, let’s not adopt the ways of life depicted in “The Hunger Games” which pit people against one another. Let’s make different choices grounded in deeply-held community-oriented beliefs where the value of the whole is as essential as the one. That will be a world where the dark words of Effie Trinket in “The Hunger Games” are never heard, “may the odds be ever in your favor.”
