“Everywhere I go, people want to take a picture with me,” Ruth Bader Ginsburg said as she shrugged her shoulders and laughed. At 87, she had become a rock star. Recognizable and revered by people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds.
Although people were awestruck when they met her, she put them at ease with her humility, kindness and sense of humor. Ginsburg was one of us, a person above no other, someone who saw herself in others. Her vision of America was one of justice above all and making wrongs right.
From a young age, RBG was a trailblazer who forged a clear path despite many obstacles along the way. After completing a Bachelor of Arts at Cornell University, Ginsburg attended Harvard Law School, standing out as one of nine women amidst 552 male freshmen. During the first academic year, the Dean of Harvard Law reportedly asked Ginsburg and the other eight female students, “How do you justify taking a spot from a qualified man?” Although this exemplified the attitudes of the day, that didn’t slow Ruth down in her pursuits. When Ginsburg transferred to Columbia Law School, she was one of 12 female students and tied for first place in her graduating class. After attaining her Juris Doctor degree, she accepted a position and became the first female faculty member in 144 years at Columbia Law.
Ginsburg faced many barriers early in her career as she looked for a challenging job. In 1960, Supreme Court Justice Frankfurter rejected her for a clerkship position because of her gender. One of her professors who was also a judge advocated for Ginsburg by “guaranteeing” that if she failed, he would provide a replacement clerk. She ultimately served in the position for several years then pursued legal research.
Next, she became a professor at Rutgers School of Law even though she was told she would earn less than her male colleagues because she had a husband with an income. During the 1960s, she was one of fewer than 20 women in law professorships in the United States and gained tenure from Rutgers University.
In 1970, Ginsburg co-founded the Women’s Rights Law Reporter, the first law journal in the U.S. to focus exclusively on women’s rights. She was the first tenured female faculty member at Columbia and co-authored the first law school casebook on sex discrimination. She was a ‘fellow’ of the Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences at Stanford University. After serving on the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, in 1993 she was appointed by President Bill Clinton to the U.S. Supreme Court.
RBG’s legal expertise resulted in many significant Supreme Court rulings, too numerous to name in this column, yet far-reaching in their impact on American Society. Ginsburg wrote the majority opinion resulting in the decision to admit women to Virginia Military Institute in 1996, another step toward attaining gender equality in America. She wrote a landmark dissenting opinion in 2007 when Lilly Ledbetter sued Goodyear Tire & Rubber for pay disparity and gender discrimination in the workplace. In 2009, the Lilly Ledbetter Fair Pay Act was signed into law as a result of the case.
Ginsburg was a supporter of Roe v. Wade and the fundamental principle that women should have the full responsibility for their own health and medical decisions rather than face interference by governmental institutions. During the 1993 Congressional hearings for her nomination to the Supreme Court, she presented her position on women’s health issues as Sen. Orrin Hatch questioned her opinions. RBG was widely recognized as the leading advocate for gender equality on the Supreme Court and has been held in high esteem by legal scholars on every side of the political spectrum.
Ultimately, RBG served 26 years on the Supreme Court even as she battled cancer for several decades, never missing one day on the bench in court. Her regular exercise regimen is legendary and has been popularized in “The RBG Workout” book. Her autobiography, “My Own Words,” and the documentary “RBG” illustrate her lifelong accomplishments and challenges as a woman whose path was uniquely her own. She will be remembered for so many things and has left a long-lasting legacy.
She knocked down barriers in a determined yet unassuming way without boasting of her success or accomplishments. She had a mind which ran at lightning fast speed along with a steadfast belief in her own perspective, values and ethics. She never wavered in her view of right and wrong and she conveyed ideas effectively with persuasive legal arguments.
Ginsburg was the daughter of Russian Jewish immigrants, attained a seat on the highest court in the country, and served our country extraordinarily well during her lifetime.
RBG passed away on Friday, Sept. 19, the eve of the Jewish New Year, Rosh Hashanah and the weekly observance of the Sabbath. As Jews throughout the world ushered the new year, word spread that RBG had died, and we collectively described her as a tzaddik, which translates to a person of great righteousness. Jewish teaching says that those who die just before the new year are the ones God has held back until the last moment because they were needed most. The notorious RBG became the tzaddik on her last day on earth.
May her memory be a blessing and may her memory be a revolution.
