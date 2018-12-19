The Margarita at Pine Creek will host its seventh annual holiday wine dinner Sunday featuring the Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes, with reservations from 5 to 7:30 p.m.
Staff member Liza Tudor said some guests have attended the Feast for multiple years in a row and have added it to their holiday traditions.
The Margarita is the “best-kept dining secret” in Colorado Springs, in Tudor’s opinion. The secret must not be too well-kept, though, since they sold out seats for the 2017 Feast of Seven Fishes.
The Feast of the Seven Fishes is known in Southern Italy as simply The Vigil (La Vigilia). A special, extensive meal, it is held traditionally on Christmas Eve and is thought to be associated with Roman Catholic tradition of abstaining from all meat except fish until Christmas day. The vigil celebration commemorates the active waiting and watching, the Vigilia di Natale, for the midnight birth of the baby Jesus.
Chefs Cathy Werle and Eric Viedt cooked up the idea in 2011 to offer a Feast at The Margarita at Pine Creek because they had a good friend of Italian heritage from Brooklyn who had explained the tradition.
The chefs enjoy exploring different cultures in their cooking, so it seemed like a natural fit. Werle said they look forward to a wine dinner or special event to give them some extra “creative energy in the kitchen.” She also admitted that the number of dishes they include in their Feast goes well beyond seven, but the pair sticks to an odd number as per their friend’s tradition. As seafood lovers themselves, they said they enjoy the culinary experimentation.
The Margarita sources its fresh seafood from Seattle Fish out of Denver, which flies in fresh-caught fish daily. The Margarita receives deliveries several times a week. Werle said she has friends who don’t believe seafood in Colorado is fresh and she pointed out that the way supply works nowadays, people in California are still eating fish sometimes from the East Coast.
“Colorado is closer,” she said.
The restaurant will offer a multi-course menu featuring a variety of seafood dishes as well as dessert and a pairing of wines to accompany the meal. Cost is $65 per person.
Viedt included history of the event on a program for the evening. For example, the symbolism of “seven” in the feast is thought to represent several different meanings: seven is a number repeated in the Bible more than 700 times and the number seven is thought to represent completion. During the feast of the seven fishes on Christmas Eve, religious participants celebrate the completion of God’s promise of the prophesied Messiah through Jesus Christ.
A typical feast may include anchovies, whiting, lobster, sardines, dried salt cod, smelts, eels, squid, octopus, shrimp, mussels and clams. The menu may also include pastas, vegetables, baked or fried kale patties, and baked goods.
Usually a main component of the menu, and the most famous dish for Southern Italians, is baccalà, a salted cod.
In past years, The Margarita’s menu has included “Crisp Little Fishes with Aioli, Oysters Florentine, Sicilian Scallops with Citrus, Capers and Olives, Baccala Salad with Olives, Capers and Endive; Grilled Swordfish, Three Sauces-Tonatto, Pomodoro and Bagna Cauda, Polenta, Eggplant Fritti ala Puttenesca and Grilled Broccolini. And for dessert a choice of, “Classic Tiramisu or Lemoncello Pannacotta.”
The Margarita has live music Wednesdays through Fridays in the bar and chamber music on Saturdays in the main dining room. However, live musical accompaniment is not planned as part of the annual Christmas seafood dinner.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit margaritaatpinecreek.com or call 598-8667.