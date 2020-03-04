Margaret Sabin, president of Children’s Hospital Colorado Southern Region operations since January 2019 and previously CEO of Penrose-St. Francis Health Services for a decade, has been named the 2020 Unstoppable Woman.
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs will recognize Sabin along with 13 graduating students during the 17th annual Karen Possehl Women’s Endowment Unstoppable Women’s Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. May 20 at the Gallogly Events Center on campus.
Sabin was selected for her “dedication to the community as a health care leader,” Lee Ingalls Noble, chairwoman of the event’s advisory board, said in a news release.
“When we think about an unstoppable woman who is leading efforts to improve the health of children and families, Margaret’s name comes top of mind,” she said.
Sabin is credited with transforming Penrose-St. Francis Health Services from a financially struggling hospital system into a major local health care player and launching an ambitious restructuring plan.
For the past year, she has led the 99-bed pediatric Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs, which in January, eight months after opening in May 2019, announced a series of expansions to accommodate faster-than-expected patient growth.
Sabin said in the news release that while she’s honored to be recognized for the distinction, “More importantly, I’m very proud of the ‘unstoppable’ women who are attaining their educational goals and strengthening our community.
“The future truly does belong to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams.”
The endowment provides financial assistance to nontraditional UCCS students who return to college after overcoming personal obstacles. The fund also provides community mentors for recipients and career-focused workshops.
Each year, 26 women are awarded the scholarship, which, upon meeting benchmarks, continues to be renewed until graduation.
Sabin helped UCCS form a partnership with Children’s Hospital Colorado to train resident assistants in campus dormitories to recognize mental health issues among incoming freshmen and find them help.
Individual tickets for the luncheon are $65 per person or $650 for a reserved table for 10, with proceeds benefiting the fund.
Register online by May 6 at www.uccs.edu/kpwe/luncheon. For more information, call Lauren Shakes, 255-3832, or email lshakes@uccs.edu.
