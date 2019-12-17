In August, I wrote about a Colombian company in a column titled “One person’s trash is another one’s treasure.” Conceptos Plasticos turns plastic waste such as liter bottles and plastic packaging into Lego-like bricks that are used to build schools, houses, and hospitals. The lightweight bricks are durable and affordable, which is one reason the company is expanding to other countries. Recently, as I shopped for blue jeans, I found a pair of St. John’s Bay jeans which contain polyester fibers made from plastic recyclables. Since they fit well, I bought them, and left the store feeling good about my purchase. I’m careful about what I buy, so when I shop, I prefer items that are made of sustainable materials or are recyclable.
My interest in recycling is one reason why a recent issue of Time magazine caught my eye, specifically the section titled “The 100 Best Inventions of 2019.” It described things from many different industries, one of which was a new Adidas running shoe called the Futurecraft.Loop which will be available in 2021. According to the article, Adidas devoted seven years of research to develop new technology for manufacturing the shoes out of a single material — no rubber soles or metal eyelets. When the shoes are worn out, the customer returns them to Adidas instead of throwing them away. Adidas claims that 100% of each shoe can be recycled and then used to manufacture more shoes.
Industry research estimates that only about 9% of all plastic has ever been recycled due to contaminants, colors, and odors that end up in recycling bins. This results in plastic ending up in the garbage rather than in the recycling process. A company called PureCycle Technologies hopes to change this through a new method which separates such contaminants and transforms the material into ultra-pure recycled polypropylene. This method produces colorless pellets which are recyclable indefinitely. Although PureCycle’s production isn’t scheduled to start until 2021, it’s sold out for the next 20 years.
Another creative invention on Time magazine’s list comes from Graviky Labs which is part of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Graviky Labs developed a technology that harnesses some of the harmful carbon particulates in the air resulting from the soot emitted by diesel-burning engines. The carbon is turned into a certified-safe AIR-INK pigment which can be used in pens, textiles, and artwork. Currently, AIR-INK is available in marker form for commercial use but in the coming months, the company plans to launch an online platform for customized printing.
Here’s one last example from the American auto industry. For many years, Ford Motor Co. has been experimenting with organic materials as part of its corporate goal to reduce impact on the environment, which has resulted in a wide range of inventions. Ford has created a way to make headlight housing out of coffee chaff instead of plastic and talc. Coffee chaff is the skin of the coffee bean which comes off when coffee is made. It usually ends up in the garbage. Ford’s new method means that tons of coffee chaff are needed for Ford’s vehicles, so Ford is now partnering with McDonald’s suppliers for large volumes of chaff. As part of their global effort to reduce their impact on the environment, storage bins in the Ford Flex are made from wheat straw, dashboards in the Ford Escape are padded with scrap cotton from blue jeans and the car cushions in many of Ford’s cars are made with soy-based foam. In fact, every single Ford vehicle now includes some form of soybeans.
Environmentally-friendly materials are becoming more and more mainstream which is an important and heartening trend. It will simply depend on the ingenuity and persistence of companies that make products, and the willingness of consumers to vote with their dollars. On that note, next time I’m on a long road trip, I think I’ll get my coffee fix at McDonald’s.
For more information, go to time.com/bestinventions2019.
