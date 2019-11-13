The Magnum Shooting Center on Colorado Springs’ far north side is expanding to a second location next year.
Magnum, an indoor shooting range at the Polaris Pointe shopping center southeast of Interstate 25 and North Gate Boulevard, plans to add a south-side facility inside the former Sears store at the Broadmoor Towne Center, southeast of Southgate Road and Nevada Avenue.
Magnum, which marks its fifth anniversary this month, is eyeing an opening by Father’s Day of 2020 for the second location, said Todd Lockburner, chief operating officer and one of about a dozen partners in the shooting center.
Shooting is growing in popularity, Lockburner said. Since its opening in November 2014, Magnum has added about 1,000 members a year and now has 6,000 total, he said. The shooting center also is open to the public.
“People want to be safe, they want to know how to handle a firearm,” said Lockburner, who along with his wife Melissa, a Magnum manager and co-owner, had operated a local gun shop for 14 years. I think the stigma of people having firearms is kind of diminished. There’s also the education portion of it. And then people realize it’s fun, too. It’s a sport.”
Many Magnum members and customers come from the south side of town, which made an expansion there a logical move, Lockburner said.
“We know they’re coming all the way up here to shoot and purchase retail items,” he said. “Coming that far, we know there is a draw down there for it.”
Magnum’s existing facility is 33,000 square feet, with four shooting bays and a total of 30 shooting lanes, Lockburner said. The north side location also has 4,000 square feet for retail sales of handguns, rifles, shotguns, tactical gear, specialty equipment and other items.
The south side location’s shooting area will be slightly smaller, with about 28,000 square feet, four shooting bays and 28 shooting lanes. Its retail area, however, will be larger at 5,500 square feet.
Like the existing location, the new venue — being called Magnum South — will have classrooms for firearm education. Both locations will have about 30 employees.
Magnum’s expansion to the former Sears at the Broadmoor Towne Center isn’t a surprise. Josh Beggs, Magnum’s founder and a co-owner, heads a real estate development group that purchased the Sears building in July and is gutting and remodeling the 145,270-square-foot space. Beggs also is president of Colorado Commercial Construction, a local general contractor and developer.
Sears shuttered its Broadmoor Towne Center store and another at the Chapel Hills Mall in March as part of a wave of nationwide closings.
Magnum will be one of several users at the former Sears, Beggs said. Talks are underway with a mix of national and local tenants, whom he declined to identify but hopes to announce by January.
At the same time, Beggs’ development group plans to add 14,000 square feet of retail space in one or two free-standing buildings in front of the Sears space. The design of that space is being completed and plans still must be submitted to city officials, he said.
Contact the writer: 636-0228