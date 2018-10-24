A fundraiser benefiting the Alpine Autism Center will help the nonprofit continue its mission to provide treatment for individuals and families affected by autism.
The Casino Night, Wine and Microbrew Tasting fundraiser with a masquerade theme is scheduled for Nov. 3 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the center’s facility, 2760 Fieldstone Road.
The annual fundraiser is one of a few that benefits the Alpine Autism Center, which provides intensive treatment to people with autism of all ages, director of operations Tana Rice said.
“This is one of the newer events (we host) to carry out our programs and provide supplies and other things for the center that are not covered by (other) revenue,” Rice said. “We really try to use these funds to make it a better environment for our staff and for our kids.”
Other longtime fundraisers include a golf tournament and 5k walk, and they all help AAC continue providing its approximately 39 clients with center- and home-based Applied Behavior Analysis, described by Psychology Today as “a type of therapy that focuses on improving specific behaviors,” Rice said.
The Casino Night fundraiser, which began in 2011, “is a really fun evening for the community to enjoy a night out and support a local nonprofit,” said Ilanit Bennaim, an event sponsor and volunteer board member. Her son, Yariz, 20, has autism and receives respite services from the center.
“This is a center that can treat people with autism and support families with direction and education to help them reach their full potential,” she said.
The event will kick off at 6 p.m. and features casino games, a silent auction, a raffle, and local wine and beer tastings provided by Smiling Toad Brewery and Lee Spirits Co. Prizes include several-day stays in Breckenridge and Poncha Springs, Colo., artwork and jewelry.
The event is an opportunity to support the private treatment facility and the families it assists.
“Some families come to this event with no connection to autism. Just the fact that you bought a ticket or raffle tickets” are ways to show support for the local organizations in the community, she said.
“There are a lot of national and international organizations that receive (funding) easily. This whole event is organized by volunteers and that’s what I love about it. … As far as I know, 100 percent of the proceeds go straight to the center.”
Event organizers are working to grow the event every year, Rice said, and hope to top last year’s approximately 115 attendees.
Tickets are $25 and include $100 in casino tokens. Register to attend at alpineautismcenter.ticketbud.com/casino-night.
Those interested in sponsorships or providing donations of food, raffle items and more for the event may contact Charlotte Burton at 203-6903 or charlotte@alpineautism.org.
For more information, visit alpineautismcenter.org.