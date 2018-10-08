This is the second in a five-part series highlighting local youth survivors of cancer and other diseases, illnesses and injuries. These children have been patients at Children’s Hospital Colorado, which is opening a hospital in northern Colorado Springs next spring to serve families in the Pikes Peak region and southern Colorado.
Jackson Ziwak lowered himself onto the living room couch, tossed a red miniature football into the air and, with an ear-to-ear grin, caught the pigskin with a muffled, “Wump.”
“I like football,” the exuberant 13-year-old sports enthusiast said, drawing laughter from his family.
Laughter abounds in the Ziwak household where the act of tossing a football once seemed like an impossibility for Jackson, who in 2007 sustained a severe traumatic brain injury after falling out of a second story window and onto the pavement.
The son of Eric and Tina Ziwak, Jackson, then 2, was rushed to Memorial Hospital where doctors performed an emergency craniotomy, a surgery in which doctors remove a bone flap from the skull to access the brain. It was uncertain if Jackson would talk, walk or even breathe on his own.
A neurosurgeon at Memorial recommended the Ziwak’s take Jackson to Children’s Hospital Colorado for further treatment. “Doctors gave him a less than one percent chance of survival and a neurosurgeon said CHC would give him the best care and hope,” Tina said.
A Flight for Life helicopter transferred Jackson to CHC for further treatment. Since then he has undergone numerous surgeries and his family, many life-altering decisions.
Tina recalled the moment when she and her husband, Eric, were notified of the accident. “We were at work going about our daily routine when tragedy struck. In an instant our world was turned upside down and our lives changed forever. We had the fear of facing the unknown and in having to sort everything out,” Tina said.
“Eric took time off from his job at Colorado Springs Utilities and I went from working full time to part time. Jackson’s older brother Brendan, then 8, lived with his grandparents, and Eric and I stayed at CHC for three months. It was a real balancing act.”
In 2011, CHC surgeons performed a left functional hemispherectomy on Jackson to disconnect the left and right sides of his brain. The Ziwaks believed this neurosurgical procedure would help eliminate Jackson’s 75-plus daily seizures and offer him a better quality of life.
Following the hemispherectomy, Jackson spent time at the Children’s Colorado Rehabilitation Department to recover and relearn basic skills. The Ziwaks challenged Jackson to improve and he met the challenge with dignity and a relentless “can-do” spirit.
When he wasn’t working with therapists and caregivers, Jackson busied himself visiting nurses and thumb-wrestling with doctors. Despite CHC staff support, Jackson ached to be home with his family. Through determination, perseverance and love, Jackson fulfilled his wish.
The cheerful and whimsical atmosphere that fills the Ziwak home is testimony of a loving environment. Family photos and knickknacks are everywhere, and a sign bearing the black-lettered inscription, HOME, hangs on a kitchen wall. For Jackson, home means security. Home is where Jackson is accepted, loved and can grow mentally and physically.
“Learning to work as a team has been difficult, but our family made it work,” Tina said. “I like home,” Jackson said of his surroundings.
Jackson also likes school and is a seventh grader at Skyview Middle School where he has played on baseball and soccer teams. “It’s different looking at other kids’ brothers who aren’t like mine, but Jackson is unique and is a blessing,” said Brendan, 18, as he tossed the football to his brother.
Jackson demonstrated his love of football during a recent visit to CHC where he met some of the Denver Broncos team and cheerleaders, Tina said. “Jackson met the kicker, a tackle player and cheerleaders and was in heaven,” Tina said.
An unknown future can be unpredictable and frightening when it involves a child’s health. According to Tina, Jackson relies solely on the right side of his brain to perform daily functions. As a result Jackson might never regain full use of his motor skills, which could hamper employment.
Still, Tina is grateful for her son’s life and of his daily progress, she said. Jackson participates in balance, motor skills and speech therapy, visits CHC in Aurora, and can talk and walk on his own. Tina recommends everyone needing top medical care for their child to seek help from CHC.
“The Memorial Hospital neurosurgeon was right about CHC. Jackson continues to improve daily due largely to our medical team. The people are kind, caring, knowledgeable and compassionate, and went above and beyond the norm. I can’t begin to express my gratitude for all CHC has done,” Tina said.
Hugging his brother, Brendan encouraged families in similar situations to, “Work hard, be patient and never give up.”