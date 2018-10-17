There’s a plethora of fun, interactive, educational and interesting things to do in northern Colorado Springs. Whether tailored to infants and toddlers, older children, pre-teens or teens, there’s something for every kid out there, and The Woodmen Edition is looking for someone to write about it!
Contact Woodmen Edition editorial assistant Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 if you are interested in contributing to the Kid’s Corner.
In the meantime, be sure to share photos of your tykes — big or small — participating in fun community events with us on Facebook @WoodmenEdition for the chance to have your children featured!