Chancey Bush/The Gazette

Bonnie-Kate Stiles does her makeup in the mirror portraying her character Theda, a 1920s flapper ghost, at the Haunted Mines, a haunted house by Hellscream Entertainment, in Colorado Springs last October. Hellscream and Haunted Mines have been named the No. 1 and No. 2 haunted houses in the state by Scare Factor.