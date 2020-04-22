Lisa Rainsberger and the athletes she coaches are not going to allow restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic spoil their national letter of intent signing day party.
Rainsberger is a Skyway resident whose daughter, Katie, was a star runner for Air Academy High School. In 2012, Lisa founded a Club USATF running club – Kokopelli Racing Team. The club has helped dozens of track and field athletes receive college scholarships.
On Saturday, April 25, she and 14 members of the club will be on a Zoom video call as they sign their national letters of intent while wearing swag from the colleges they will be attending.
“I am desperately trying to find ways to help these 2020 seniors feel honored and special,” said Lisa Rainsberger, winner of the 1985 Boston Marathon. “We will capture a screenshot of all 14 of them and post on our team app to recognize and honor all of them.”
All of the athletes from Rainsberger’s plan to compete in cross-country and track in college, with the exception of her son, Ian, who is a pole vaulter.
Athletes signing from Kokopelli Racing Team are:
• Ethan Abbs, Air Academy, Colorado Mesa University
• Grace Abernathy, Coronado, (will decide later this week)
• Justin Banta, Air Academy, University of Colorado at Colorado Springs
• Emma Barron, Discovery Canyon, Palm Beach Atlantic University
• Abigail Braun, Discovery Canyon, University of Wyoming
• Madeline Burns, Durango, Princeton University
• Jeremy Killoy, Discovery Canyon, Western Colorado University
• Sean McCauley, Pine Creek, Grand Valley State University
• Gus McIntyre, Palmer, University of Wyoming
• Matthew Mettler, Air Academy, University of Wyoming
• Mason Norman, The Classical Academy, University of Wyoming
• Jackson Ponce de Leon, Pine Creek, Grand Canyon University
• Ian Rainsberger, Air Academy, Western Colorado University
• Matt Storer, Air Academy, Western Colorado University