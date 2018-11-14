This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 24–30. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
4428 Ranch Circle………………………...…$253,500
3315 Glade Court………………………....…$254,000
2218 Ptarmigan Lane…………………....…..$259,900
6365 Fall River Drive…………………......…$270,000
3565 Hazelwood Court………………...……$274,900
6635 Glade Park Drive………………....……$280,000
6357 Ashcroft Drive…………………....……$289,900
5585 Galena Drive……………………...……$290,000
6875 Sagewood Court………………....…….$295,000
1701 Palm Drive……………………....……..$303,000
6125 Northwind Drive……………....………$305,000
3810 Dolphin Circle………………....………$310,000
6632 Pony Express Drive…………....………$313,400
6842 Snowbird Terrace……………...………$347,000
4880 Poleplant Drive………………..………$385,000
4309 Meadowview Court…………....………$395,000
1660 Fairoak Drive…………………....……..$421,300
80919
5809 Wisteria Drive…………………...…….$285,000
1121 Dancing Horse Drive…………...…….$322,200
5240 Pony Creek Circle……………....…..…$360,000
6085 Red Hill Circle………………...………$360,000
785 Popes Valley Drive……………...………$440,000
2270 Kittridge Ave………………….......……$450,000
6203 Winter Haven Drive…………......……$465,000
1922 Safe Harbor Court……………..………$715,000
80920
2654 Bannister Court………………………..$195,000
3575 Rockhampton Court……………………$243,000
3625 Deep Haven Drive…………….………$252,000
2203 E. Peacemaker Terrace……...…………$275,000
4927 Herndon Circle………………..………$295,000
7740 Curlew Court…………………...……..$305,000
3575 Rocky Knoll Drive……………..………$310,000
2345 Viceroy Court………………....……… $335,000
4945 Ramblewood Drive…………....………$340,000
4050 Thundercloud Drive…………....……..$349,000
1675 Fuller Road……………………....…….$380,000
8830 Trottenham Court…………….....……..$410,000
7335 Chancellor Drive… …………....………$410,000
7660 Fargo Drive…………………....………$425,000
2095 Mulligan Drive………………...………$700,000