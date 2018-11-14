This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 24–30. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

4428 Ranch Circle………………………...…$253,500

3315 Glade Court………………………....…$254,000

2218 Ptarmigan Lane…………………....…..$259,900

6365 Fall River Drive…………………......…$270,000

3565 Hazelwood Court………………...……$274,900

6635 Glade Park Drive………………....……$280,000

6357 Ashcroft Drive…………………....……$289,900

5585 Galena Drive……………………...……$290,000

6875 Sagewood Court………………....…….$295,000

1701 Palm Drive……………………....……..$303,000

6125 Northwind Drive……………....………$305,000

3810 Dolphin Circle………………....………$310,000

6632 Pony Express Drive…………....………$313,400

6842 Snowbird Terrace……………...………$347,000

4880 Poleplant Drive………………..………$385,000

4309 Meadowview Court…………....………$395,000

1660 Fairoak Drive…………………....……..$421,300

80919

5809 Wisteria Drive…………………...…….$285,000

1121 Dancing Horse Drive…………...…….$322,200

5240 Pony Creek Circle……………....…..…$360,000

6085 Red Hill Circle………………...………$360,000

785 Popes Valley Drive……………...………$440,000

2270 Kittridge Ave………………….......……$450,000

6203 Winter Haven Drive…………......……$465,000

1922 Safe Harbor Court……………..………$715,000

80920

2654 Bannister Court………………………..$195,000

3575 Rockhampton Court……………………$243,000

3625 Deep Haven Drive…………….………$252,000

2203 E. Peacemaker Terrace……...…………$275,000

4927 Herndon Circle………………..………$295,000

7740 Curlew Court…………………...……..$305,000

3575 Rocky Knoll Drive……………..………$310,000

2345 Viceroy Court………………....……… $335,000

4945 Ramblewood Drive…………....………$340,000

4050 Thundercloud Drive…………....……..$349,000

1675 Fuller Road……………………....…….$380,000

8830 Trottenham Court…………….....……..$410,000

7335 Chancellor Drive… …………....………$410,000

7660 Fargo Drive…………………....………$425,000

2095 Mulligan Drive………………...………$700,000

Tags

Load comments