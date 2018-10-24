This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 3–9. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
5010 Crestwood Drive… $250,000
4860 Del Sol Road… $270,000
6566 Sproul Lane… $290,000
5601 University Village View… $310,000
5250 Picket Drive… $316,000
3725 Moose Run Drive… $316,900
5385 Galena Drive… $321,000
3708 Adirondack Drive… $322,000
5703 Sonnet Heights… $323,400
4161 Anitra Circle… $331,000
6424 Gemstone Way… $337,000
6588 Gemstone Way… $337,500
6440 Dewsbury Drive… $342,500
3102 Downhill Drive… $355,000
3680 Arborview Court… $360,000
2253 Conservatory Point… $374,000
5015 Poleplant Drive… $375,000
5352 Wells Fargo Drive… $389,900
80919
1411 Territory Trail… $155,000
5250 Meadowgreen Drive… $299,000
2722 Front Royal Drive… $300,000
5030 Granby Circle… $340,000
5722 Canyon Reserve Heights…$362,000
5458 Majestic Drive… $389,000
7139 Wintery Loop… $415,000
7495 Delmonico Drive… $450,000
6405 Mesedge Drive… $455,000
6930 Oak Valley Lane… $560,000
80920
2642 Bannister Court… $185,000
7842 Brandy Circle… $234,900
8715 Boxelder Drive… $287,000
7835 Swiftrun Road… $296,000
7660 Rickshaw Drive… $297,000
9228 Prairie Clover Drive… $358,000
7455 Hickorywood Drive… $365,000
8224 Andrus Drive… $369,900
4110 Bardot Drive… $373,500
8914 Rockmont Terrace… $380,000
2730 Boleyn Drive… $390,000
8145 Trafalger Drive… $477,500