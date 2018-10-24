This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 3–9. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

5010 Crestwood Drive… $250,000

4860 Del Sol Road… $270,000

6566 Sproul Lane… $290,000

5601 University Village View… $310,000

5250 Picket Drive… $316,000

3725 Moose Run Drive… $316,900

5385 Galena Drive… $321,000

3708 Adirondack Drive… $322,000

5703 Sonnet Heights… $323,400

4161 Anitra Circle… $331,000

6424 Gemstone Way… $337,000

6588 Gemstone Way… $337,500

6440 Dewsbury Drive… $342,500

3102 Downhill Drive… $355,000

3680 Arborview Court… $360,000

2253 Conservatory Point… $374,000

5015 Poleplant Drive… $375,000

5352 Wells Fargo Drive… $389,900

80919

1411 Territory Trail… $155,000

5250 Meadowgreen Drive… $299,000

2722 Front Royal Drive… $300,000

5030 Granby Circle… $340,000

5722 Canyon Reserve Heights…$362,000

5458 Majestic Drive… $389,000

7139 Wintery Loop… $415,000

7495 Delmonico Drive… $450,000

6405 Mesedge Drive… $455,000

6930 Oak Valley Lane… $560,000

80920

2642 Bannister Court… $185,000

7842 Brandy Circle… $234,900

8715 Boxelder Drive… $287,000

7835 Swiftrun Road… $296,000

7660 Rickshaw Drive… $297,000

9228 Prairie Clover Drive… $358,000

7455 Hickorywood Drive… $365,000

8224 Andrus Drive… $369,900

4110 Bardot Drive… $373,500

8914 Rockmont Terrace… $380,000

2730 Boleyn Drive… $390,000

8145 Trafalger Drive… $477,500

