This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
6425 Gilmore Grove… $230,000
3857 Fetlock Circle… $249,000
5932 Bestview Way… $250,000
3809 Pearl Drive… $255,000
3691 Summer Breeze Drive… $267,000
3721 Surrey Lane… $271,000
6350 Catskill Lane… $283,000
3125 Vickers Drive… $290,000
4150 Bowsprit Lane… $315,000
5810 Del Paz Drive… $315,000
5715 Sonnet Heights… $339,900
3530 Honeyburyl Drive… $361,500
4890 Poleplant Drive… $374,000
4775 Seton Place… $388,000
1455 Rock Ridge Court… $400,000
4203 Ridgelane Drive… $470,000
4857 Diablo Valley Court… $545,000
80919
1440 Territory Trail… $207,000
210 Silver Spring Drive… $340,000
7170 Native Circle… $360,000
5716 Canyon Reserve Heights… $360,000
825 Dancing Horse Drive… $375,000
2245 Wynbury Court… $400,000
122 Buckeye Drive… $415,000
7615 Lonergan Court… $435,000
5010 Vista Del Ore Point… $440,000
8410 Vance Court… $464,900
7158 Oak Valley Drive… $465,000
7309 Stonegate Court… $495,000
8425 Ryegrass Trail… $675,000
7320 Woodmen Mesa Circle… $710,000
80920
8656 Chancellor Drive… $313,700
4760 Kenley Place… $345,000
8492 Artesian Springs Point… $350,000
8915 Rockmont Terrace… $390,000
3602 Shady Rock Drive… $415,000
9020 Tuscany Way… $419,900
2632 Glen Arbor Drive… $467,000
3375 Silver Pine Trail… $475,000
9802 Palisade Ridge Drive… $715,000