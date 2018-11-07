This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

6425 Gilmore Grove… $230,000

3857 Fetlock Circle… $249,000

5932 Bestview Way… $250,000

3809 Pearl Drive… $255,000

3691 Summer Breeze Drive… $267,000

3721 Surrey Lane… $271,000

6350 Catskill Lane… $283,000

3125 Vickers Drive… $290,000

4150 Bowsprit Lane… $315,000

5810 Del Paz Drive… $315,000

5715 Sonnet Heights… $339,900

3530 Honeyburyl Drive… $361,500

4890 Poleplant Drive… $374,000

4775 Seton Place… $388,000

1455 Rock Ridge Court… $400,000

4203 Ridgelane Drive… $470,000

4857 Diablo Valley Court… $545,000

80919

1440 Territory Trail… $207,000

210 Silver Spring Drive… $340,000

7170 Native Circle… $360,000

5716 Canyon Reserve Heights… $360,000

825 Dancing Horse Drive… $375,000

2245 Wynbury Court… $400,000

122 Buckeye Drive… $415,000

7615 Lonergan Court… $435,000

5010 Vista Del Ore Point… $440,000

8410 Vance Court… $464,900

7158 Oak Valley Drive… $465,000

7309 Stonegate Court… $495,000

8425 Ryegrass Trail… $675,000

7320 Woodmen Mesa Circle… $710,000

80920

8656 Chancellor Drive… $313,700

4760 Kenley Place… $345,000

8492 Artesian Springs Point… $350,000

8915 Rockmont Terrace… $390,000

3602 Shady Rock Drive… $415,000

9020 Tuscany Way… $419,900

2632 Glen Arbor Drive… $467,000

3375 Silver Pine Trail… $475,000

9802 Palisade Ridge Drive… $715,000

