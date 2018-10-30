This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 10–16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2458 Blazek Loop… $215,000
4139 Diamond Ridge View… $225,000
5333 Fiesta Lane… $235,000
4559 Bella Drive… $241,500
5725 Del Paz Drive… $255,000
1520 York Road… $264,000
5935 Del Paz Drive… $270,000
5730 Tuckerman Drive… $275,000
5730 Oslo Court… $276,500
4705 Misty Square… $287,500
6180 Breeze Court… $290,000
2815 Shady Drive… $295,500
2930 Rolling Wood Loop… $310,000
2455 Brenton Drive… $314,500
2707 Avalanche Heights… $324,500
2826 Dawn Drive… $355,000
4407 College Park Court… $477,500
4707 Bethany Court… $570,000
80919
6945 Yellowpine Drive… $187,900
6327 Colony Circle… $228,500
6225 Fencerail Heights… $295,000
2310 Silent Rain Drive… $297,800
5285 Pony Creek Circle… $337,000
5869 Wisteria Drive… $338,000
203 Saddlemountain Road… $350,000
76 Raven Hills Court… $375,000
2055 Avalon Court… $375,000
5510 Flag Way… $396,100
7045 Night Hawk Place… $400,000
2125 Wickes Road… $440,000
1330 Carlson Drive… $498,000
2290 Orchard Valley Road… $620,000
80920
7635 Independence Court… $290,500
2328 Legend Drive… $315,000
3417 Plantation Grove… $333,000
4315 Begonia Terrace… $350,000
3135 Birnamwood Drive… $354,900
3266 Sand Flower Drive… $367,500
8750 Turnbridge Place… $377,000
8461 Glen Carriage Grove… $400,000
9988 Rose Leaf Court… $500,000