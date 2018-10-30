This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 10–16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2458 Blazek Loop… $215,000

4139 Diamond Ridge View… $225,000

5333 Fiesta Lane… $235,000

4559 Bella Drive… $241,500

5725 Del Paz Drive… $255,000

1520 York Road… $264,000

5935 Del Paz Drive… $270,000

5730 Tuckerman Drive… $275,000

5730 Oslo Court… $276,500

4705 Misty Square… $287,500

6180 Breeze Court… $290,000

2815 Shady Drive… $295,500

2930 Rolling Wood Loop… $310,000

2455 Brenton Drive… $314,500

2707 Avalanche Heights… $324,500

2826 Dawn Drive… $355,000

4407 College Park Court… $477,500

4707 Bethany Court… $570,000

80919

6945 Yellowpine Drive… $187,900

6327 Colony Circle… $228,500

6225 Fencerail Heights… $295,000

2310 Silent Rain Drive… $297,800

5285 Pony Creek Circle… $337,000

5869 Wisteria Drive… $338,000

203 Saddlemountain Road… $350,000

76 Raven Hills Court… $375,000

2055 Avalon Court… $375,000

5510 Flag Way… $396,100

7045 Night Hawk Place… $400,000

2125 Wickes Road… $440,000

1330 Carlson Drive… $498,000

2290 Orchard Valley Road… $620,000

80920

7635 Independence Court… $290,500

2328 Legend Drive… $315,000

3417 Plantation Grove… $333,000

4315 Begonia Terrace… $350,000

3135 Birnamwood Drive… $354,900

3266 Sand Flower Drive… $367,500

8750 Turnbridge Place… $377,000

8461 Glen Carriage Grove… $400,000

9988 Rose Leaf Court… $500,000

