This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 23–29. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

1881 Brookdale Drive $250,000

6060 Tuckerman Lane $270,000

4730 S Hackamore Drive $280,000

3931 Alemeda Circle $315,000

4815 Garden Trail $315,000

2245 Brookwood Drive $355,000

2295 Conservatory Point $370,000

5827 Spurwood Court $390,000

80919

7145 Silver Torch Terrace $264,900

5317 Pinon Valley Road $299,900

7245 Aspen Glen Lane $320,000

7785 Delmonico Drive $430,000

7325 Sorrell Court $475,000

930 Point Of The Pines Drive $494,500

2025 Spirerock Path $515,000

8020 Hedgewood Way $875,000

80920

3933 Smoke Tree Drive $198,000

8383 Chancellor Drive $280,000

8655 Freemantle Drive $281,000

1901 Timberline Drive $305,000

8155 Radcliff Drive $314,000

3755 Amelia Island St $315,000

3865 Cloud Drive $320,000

8240 Timothy Court $335,000

4128 Purple Plum Way $352,100

8464 Grand Peak Vista… $360,000

8261 Andrus Drive $365,000

8118 Ravenel Drive $370,000

9969 Bridgeport Drive $380,000

8975 Peabody Court $415,000

8980 Peabody Court $430,000

2630 Clapton Drive $435,000

7172 Walker Drive $449,900

2475 Spanish Oak Terrace $470,000

10126 Palisade Ridge Drive $601,500

3171 Deergrass Place $645,000

Tags

Load comments