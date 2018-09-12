This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 23–29. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
1881 Brookdale Drive $250,000
6060 Tuckerman Lane $270,000
4730 S Hackamore Drive $280,000
3931 Alemeda Circle $315,000
4815 Garden Trail $315,000
2245 Brookwood Drive $355,000
2295 Conservatory Point $370,000
5827 Spurwood Court $390,000
80919
7145 Silver Torch Terrace $264,900
5317 Pinon Valley Road $299,900
7245 Aspen Glen Lane $320,000
7785 Delmonico Drive $430,000
7325 Sorrell Court $475,000
930 Point Of The Pines Drive $494,500
2025 Spirerock Path $515,000
8020 Hedgewood Way $875,000
80920
3933 Smoke Tree Drive $198,000
8383 Chancellor Drive $280,000
8655 Freemantle Drive $281,000
1901 Timberline Drive $305,000
8155 Radcliff Drive $314,000
3755 Amelia Island St $315,000
3865 Cloud Drive $320,000
8240 Timothy Court $335,000
4128 Purple Plum Way $352,100
8464 Grand Peak Vista… $360,000
8261 Andrus Drive $365,000
8118 Ravenel Drive $370,000
9969 Bridgeport Drive $380,000
8975 Peabody Court $415,000
8980 Peabody Court $430,000
2630 Clapton Drive $435,000
7172 Walker Drive $449,900
2475 Spanish Oak Terrace $470,000
10126 Palisade Ridge Drive $601,500
3171 Deergrass Place $645,000