This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 30–Aug. 5. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

4519 Bella Drive $220,000

4183 Diamond Ridge View $240,000

6124 Breeze Court $245,000

6178 Sapporo Drive $261,000

4519 Bella Drive $265,000

4511 Misty Drive $281,000

3020 Rolling Wood Loop $283,800

5055 Picket Drive $285,000

6749 Sproul Lane $290,000

4623 Ranch Circle $298,000

5183 Picket Drive $300,000

6055 Northwind Drive $302,000

5925 Del Paz Drive $310,000

6630 Buffalo Drive $325,000

6585 Snowbird Drive $336,500

6205 Pulpit Rock Drive $346,900

80919

1436 Territory Trail $201,000

6036 Colony Circle $213,000

2140 Silent Rain Drive $290,000

5704 Canyon Reserve Height $365,000

2345 Rossmere St $370,000

955 Oak Bend Court $395,000

4705 Russett Oak Court $400,000

669 Carved Terrace $505,000

1860 Squire Ridge Court $600,000

7030 Switchback Trail $636,000

80920

4280 Ramblewood Drive $215,000

7488 Alameda Court $239,000

8375 Camfield Circle $300,000

8790 Boxelder Drive $305,000

7955 Holland Court $310,000

7926 Ultra Drive $326,000

8267 Radcliff Drive $326,200

2462 Vintage Drive $329,900

8066 Potomac Drive $335,000

7980 Interlaken Drive $349,000

9423 Wolf Pack Terrace $375,000

3331 Sand Flower Drive $388,000

4723 Timber Wolf Trail $395,000

3260 Excelsior Drive $425,000

3315 Redcoat Lane $440,000

3724 Palazzo Grove $655,000

