This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 30–Aug. 5. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
4519 Bella Drive $220,000
4183 Diamond Ridge View $240,000
6124 Breeze Court $245,000
6178 Sapporo Drive $261,000
4519 Bella Drive $265,000
4511 Misty Drive $281,000
3020 Rolling Wood Loop $283,800
5055 Picket Drive $285,000
6749 Sproul Lane $290,000
4623 Ranch Circle $298,000
5183 Picket Drive $300,000
6055 Northwind Drive $302,000
5925 Del Paz Drive $310,000
6630 Buffalo Drive $325,000
6585 Snowbird Drive $336,500
6205 Pulpit Rock Drive $346,900
80919
1436 Territory Trail $201,000
6036 Colony Circle $213,000
2140 Silent Rain Drive $290,000
5704 Canyon Reserve Height $365,000
2345 Rossmere St $370,000
955 Oak Bend Court $395,000
4705 Russett Oak Court $400,000
669 Carved Terrace $505,000
1860 Squire Ridge Court $600,000
7030 Switchback Trail $636,000
80920
4280 Ramblewood Drive $215,000
7488 Alameda Court $239,000
8375 Camfield Circle $300,000
8790 Boxelder Drive $305,000
7955 Holland Court $310,000
7926 Ultra Drive $326,000
8267 Radcliff Drive $326,200
2462 Vintage Drive $329,900
8066 Potomac Drive $335,000
7980 Interlaken Drive $349,000
9423 Wolf Pack Terrace $375,000
3331 Sand Flower Drive $388,000
4723 Timber Wolf Trail $395,000
3260 Excelsior Drive $425,000
3315 Redcoat Lane $440,000
3724 Palazzo Grove $655,000