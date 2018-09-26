This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 6–12.
80918
3947 Diamond Ridge View $227,500
4409 Flintridge Drive $250,000
4619 El Camino Drive $270,000
2861 Buttermilk Circle $275,000
5336 Alta Loma Road $295,000
6520 E. Wicklow Circle $305,000
2850 Roundtop Drive $315,000
5447 Wells Fargo Drive $405,000
4987 Marrieta Court $496,00
80919
516 Silver Spring Circle $327,500
2540 Rick Court $352,400
685 Freemont Circle $355,000
5430 Sevenoaks Drive $410,000
735 Big Valley Drive $413,300
940 Flying Eagle Place $430,000
6130 Rabbit Ears Court $462,500
1120 Hidden Valley Road $465,000
80920
4420 Ramblewood Drive $222,500
7817 Brandy Circle $235,500
3905 Beltana Drive $260,000
8050 Freemantle Drive $265,000
7680 Scarborough Drive $288,500
2350 Viceroy Court $300,000
3470 Birnamwood Drive $333,000
8780 Aragon Drive $372,000
3230 Brunswick Drive $383,000
3150 Birnamwood Drive $390,000
8303 Old Exchange Drive $422,000
10307 Peach Blossom Trail $508,000
2403 Spanish Oak Terrace $536,000
2944 Blackwood Place $564,000