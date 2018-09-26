This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 6–12.

80918

3947 Diamond Ridge View $227,500

4409 Flintridge Drive $250,000

4619 El Camino Drive $270,000

2861 Buttermilk Circle $275,000

5336 Alta Loma Road $295,000

6520 E. Wicklow Circle $305,000

2850 Roundtop Drive $315,000

5447 Wells Fargo Drive $405,000

4987 Marrieta Court $496,00

80919

516 Silver Spring Circle $327,500

2540 Rick Court $352,400

685 Freemont Circle $355,000

5430 Sevenoaks Drive $410,000

735 Big Valley Drive $413,300

940 Flying Eagle Place $430,000

6130 Rabbit Ears Court $462,500

1120 Hidden Valley Road $465,000

80920

4420 Ramblewood Drive $222,500

7817 Brandy Circle $235,500

3905 Beltana Drive $260,000

8050 Freemantle Drive $265,000

7680 Scarborough Drive $288,500

2350 Viceroy Court $300,000

3470 Birnamwood Drive $333,000

8780 Aragon Drive $372,000

3230 Brunswick Drive $383,000

3150 Birnamwood Drive $390,000

8303 Old Exchange Drive $422,000

10307 Peach Blossom Trail $508,000

2403 Spanish Oak Terrace $536,000

2944 Blackwood Place $564,000

