This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 13–19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
3705 Indianpipe Circle $239,900
2405 Telemark Court $249,000
3005 Vickers Drive $256,000
3920 Pearl Drive $257,000
6460 Stonehedge Drive $260,000
2420 Sunbird Drive $265,000
5460 Villa Circle $266,000
3183 Maverick Drive $272,500
5827 New Crossings Poin $277,500
5011 Alta Loma Road $285,000
5485 Mira Loma Circle $289,900
2860 Buttermilk Circle $295,000
4440 Saddlewood Drive $300,000
3325 Cortina Drive $303,800
6550 Brook Park Drive $306,000
2815 Downhill Drive $310,000
6425 Amethyst Court $330,000
1386 York Road $365,000
5523 Saddle Rock Trail $424,900
5911 Spurwood Drive $455,000
80919
6530 Foxdale Circle $210,000
5733 Canyon Reserve Hts $329,900
5866 Morning Light Terrace $385,800
5867 Morning Light Terrace $395,600
8041 Barraport Driv $408,700
130 Anchoria Way. $420,000
2565 Vantage Ridge Court $445,000
7340 Buckeye Court $460,000
7050 Night Hawk Place $485,000
2580 Himalaya Court $500,000
6205 Wilson Road $505,000
2265 Vanreen Drive $528,000
490 Allegheny Drive $530,000
980 Point Of The Pines Drive $535,000
1505 Big Valley Drive $645,000
80920
8220 Contrails Drive $245,000
8879 Kalmar Drive $265,000
8132 Brigantine Drive $270,000
4320 Archwood Drive $275,000
5010 Herndon Circle $292,000
6633 Galpin Drive $293,000
8680 Boxelder Drive $297,500
3515 Windjammer Drive $313,500
8272 Cooper River Drive $325,000
2333 Langholm Drive. $330,000
4595 Kashmire Drive $345,000
9170 Bellcove Circle $365,000
8474 Winncrest Lane $370,000
4740 Falls Church Road $390,000
7685 Chancellor Drive $400,000
8425 Avens Circle $400,000
8653 Alpine Valley Drive $408,000
9542 Penstemon Court $426,500
10125 Ottertail Court $445,000
9506 Penstemon Court $449,500
2870 Bethune Court $480,000
2615 Glen Arbor Drive $492,000
7668 Grashio Drive $520,000
9905 Oak Knoll Terrace $560,000