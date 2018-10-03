This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 13–19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

3705 Indianpipe Circle $239,900

2405 Telemark Court $249,000

3005 Vickers Drive $256,000

3920 Pearl Drive $257,000

6460 Stonehedge Drive $260,000

2420 Sunbird Drive $265,000

5460 Villa Circle $266,000

3183 Maverick Drive $272,500

5827 New Crossings Poin $277,500

5011 Alta Loma Road $285,000

5485 Mira Loma Circle $289,900

2860 Buttermilk Circle $295,000

4440 Saddlewood Drive $300,000

3325 Cortina Drive $303,800

6550 Brook Park Drive $306,000

2815 Downhill Drive $310,000

6425 Amethyst Court $330,000

1386 York Road $365,000

5523 Saddle Rock Trail $424,900

5911 Spurwood Drive $455,000

80919

6530 Foxdale Circle $210,000

5733 Canyon Reserve Hts $329,900

5866 Morning Light Terrace $385,800

5867 Morning Light Terrace $395,600

8041 Barraport Driv $408,700

130 Anchoria Way. $420,000

2565 Vantage Ridge Court $445,000

7340 Buckeye Court $460,000

7050 Night Hawk Place $485,000

2580 Himalaya Court $500,000

6205 Wilson Road $505,000

2265 Vanreen Drive $528,000

490 Allegheny Drive $530,000

980 Point Of The Pines Drive $535,000

1505 Big Valley Drive $645,000

80920

8220 Contrails Drive $245,000

8879 Kalmar Drive $265,000

8132 Brigantine Drive $270,000

4320 Archwood Drive $275,000

5010 Herndon Circle $292,000

6633 Galpin Drive $293,000

8680 Boxelder Drive $297,500

3515 Windjammer Drive $313,500

8272 Cooper River Drive $325,000

2333 Langholm Drive. $330,000

4595 Kashmire Drive $345,000

9170 Bellcove Circle $365,000

8474 Winncrest Lane $370,000

4740 Falls Church Road $390,000

7685 Chancellor Drive $400,000

8425 Avens Circle $400,000

8653 Alpine Valley Drive $408,000

9542 Penstemon Court $426,500

10125 Ottertail Court $445,000

9506 Penstemon Court $449,500

2870 Bethune Court $480,000

2615 Glen Arbor Drive $492,000

7668 Grashio Drive $520,000

9905 Oak Knoll Terrace $560,000

Tags

Load comments