This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 20–26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

4739 Misty Drive… $255,000

3515 Sedgewood Way… $257,500

6373 Ashcroft Drive… $275,000

6775 Lange Circle… $278,000

2430 Royal Palm Drive… $310,000

6410 Pulpit Rock Drive… $326,000

6255 Lange Drive… $335,000

2767 Flintridge Circle… $340,000

4306 Meadowview Court… $465,000

1555 Rockhurst Blvd… $699,900

80919

1455 Territory Trail… $207,500

2670 Hanovertown Drive… $285,000

438 Anaconda Drive… $295,000

6155 Perfect View… $305,000

6031 Wisteria Drive… $305,000

7350 Julynn Road… $310,000

5721 Canyon Reserve Heights… $350,000

7610 Julynn Road… $355,000

5897 Morning Light Terrace… $364,700

4 Woodmen Court… $369,500

7425 Julynn Road… $370,000

2425 Ramsgate Terrace… $385,000

6015 Ashton Park Place… $475,000

660 Carved Terrace… $515,000

1550 Northfield Road… $749,900

80920

7570 Camino Court… $165,000

3080 Mirage Drive… $200,000

7837 Brandy Circle… $237,000

8180 Essington Drive… $254,900

2910 Zephyr Drive… $290,000

8320 Tiller Court… $335,000

7810 Montane Drive… $350,000

3495 Plantation Grove… $350,000

4740 Stillwell Drive… $361,000

1598 Shrider Road… $370,000

7940 Henslow Court… $373,000

5498 Plumstead Drive… $382,900

8530 Rally Court… $390,000

4435 Bays Water Drive… $398,000

2317 Winstead View… $453,000

3485 Limber Pine Court… $565,000

9615 Ashfield Drive… $689,000

9753 Summit Ash Court… $775,000

