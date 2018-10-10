This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 20–26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
4739 Misty Drive… $255,000
3515 Sedgewood Way… $257,500
6373 Ashcroft Drive… $275,000
6775 Lange Circle… $278,000
2430 Royal Palm Drive… $310,000
6410 Pulpit Rock Drive… $326,000
6255 Lange Drive… $335,000
2767 Flintridge Circle… $340,000
4306 Meadowview Court… $465,000
1555 Rockhurst Blvd… $699,900
80919
1455 Territory Trail… $207,500
2670 Hanovertown Drive… $285,000
438 Anaconda Drive… $295,000
6155 Perfect View… $305,000
6031 Wisteria Drive… $305,000
7350 Julynn Road… $310,000
5721 Canyon Reserve Heights… $350,000
7610 Julynn Road… $355,000
5897 Morning Light Terrace… $364,700
4 Woodmen Court… $369,500
7425 Julynn Road… $370,000
2425 Ramsgate Terrace… $385,000
6015 Ashton Park Place… $475,000
660 Carved Terrace… $515,000
1550 Northfield Road… $749,900
80920
7570 Camino Court… $165,000
3080 Mirage Drive… $200,000
7837 Brandy Circle… $237,000
8180 Essington Drive… $254,900
2910 Zephyr Drive… $290,000
8320 Tiller Court… $335,000
7810 Montane Drive… $350,000
3495 Plantation Grove… $350,000
4740 Stillwell Drive… $361,000
1598 Shrider Road… $370,000
7940 Henslow Court… $373,000
5498 Plumstead Drive… $382,900
8530 Rally Court… $390,000
4435 Bays Water Drive… $398,000
2317 Winstead View… $453,000
3485 Limber Pine Court… $565,000
9615 Ashfield Drive… $689,000
9753 Summit Ash Court… $775,000