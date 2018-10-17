This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 27–Sept. 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80918
2510 Hamlet Lane, Apt. D… $185,000
2431 Dublin Blvd… $220,500
3625 Montebello Drive… $224,000
3709 Indianpipe Circle… $246,000
3512 Calderwood Place… $256,500
6758 Sproul Lane… $264,600
3624 Indianpipe Circle… $270,000
3310 El Canto Drive… $270,000
2999 Banjo Drive… $275,000
3745 Sedgewood Way… $275,000
5602 University Village View… $280,000
6266 Soaring Drive… $290,000
6330 Lemonwood Drive… $295,000
2930 Del Rey Plaza… $298,500
2914 Westwood Blvd… $310,000
2920 Garmish Place… $326,900
5935 Northwind Drive… $329,900
6290 Montarbor Drive… $329,900
3630 Hackamore Place… $342,500
6160 Bestview Way… $425,000
80919
1429 Territory Trail… $205,000
5510 Mule Deer Drive… $281,500
5370 Meadowgreen Drive… $315,000
5060 Champagne Drive… $350,000
6320 Mesedge Drive… $365,000
7805 Julynn Road… $370,000
5523 Majestic Drive… $374,500
2635 Stoneridge Drive… $375,000
5850 Morning Light Terrace… $377,400
4915 Granby Circle… $434,000
1365 Carlson Drive… $450,000
2420 Courtney Drive… $465,000
5875 Morning Light Terrace… $498,800
8365 Russett Court… $627,500
80920
1905 Silkwood Drive… $235,000
4570 Ramblewood Drive… $261,000
7620 Rickshaw Drive… $265,000
8157 Telegraph Drive… $288,000
8420 Pepperridge Drive… $300,000
7808 French Road… $329,100
8415 Freemantle Drive… $330,000
8010 Camfield Circle… $337,500
7856 Swiftrun Road… $365,000
4374 Morning Glory Road… $375,000
2620 Clapton Drive… $410,000
1859 Fuller Road… $420,000
2671 Marston Heights… $434,400
2350 Amberwood Lane… $449,900
9245 Gingerhill Court… $475,000
7095 Bell Drive… $492,300
3470 Hollycrest Drive… $555,000