This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 27–Sept. 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80918

2510 Hamlet Lane, Apt. D… $185,000

2431 Dublin Blvd… $220,500

3625 Montebello Drive… $224,000

3709 Indianpipe Circle… $246,000

3512 Calderwood Place… $256,500

6758 Sproul Lane… $264,600

3624 Indianpipe Circle… $270,000

3310 El Canto Drive… $270,000

2999 Banjo Drive… $275,000

3745 Sedgewood Way… $275,000

5602 University Village View… $280,000

6266 Soaring Drive… $290,000

6330 Lemonwood Drive… $295,000

2930 Del Rey Plaza… $298,500

2914 Westwood Blvd… $310,000

2920 Garmish Place… $326,900

5935 Northwind Drive… $329,900

6290 Montarbor Drive… $329,900

3630 Hackamore Place… $342,500

6160 Bestview Way… $425,000

80919

1429 Territory Trail… $205,000

5510 Mule Deer Drive… $281,500

5370 Meadowgreen Drive… $315,000

5060 Champagne Drive… $350,000

6320 Mesedge Drive… $365,000

7805 Julynn Road… $370,000

5523 Majestic Drive… $374,500

2635 Stoneridge Drive… $375,000

5850 Morning Light Terrace… $377,400

4915 Granby Circle… $434,000

1365 Carlson Drive… $450,000

2420 Courtney Drive… $465,000

5875 Morning Light Terrace… $498,800

8365 Russett Court… $627,500

80920

1905 Silkwood Drive… $235,000

4570 Ramblewood Drive… $261,000

7620 Rickshaw Drive… $265,000

8157 Telegraph Drive… $288,000

8420 Pepperridge Drive… $300,000

7808 French Road… $329,100

8415 Freemantle Drive… $330,000

8010 Camfield Circle… $337,500

7856 Swiftrun Road… $365,000

4374 Morning Glory Road… $375,000

2620 Clapton Drive… $410,000

1859 Fuller Road… $420,000

2671 Marston Heights… $434,400

2350 Amberwood Lane… $449,900

9245 Gingerhill Court… $475,000

7095 Bell Drive… $492,300

3470 Hollycrest Drive… $555,000

