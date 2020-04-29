When Joan Silverstein set up her mini pantry and Little Free Library at 4661 Bailey Drive two years ago, she did so because she wanted to help her neighbors in need.
She didn’t know they would come in doubly handy in 2020, when a pandemic would grip the world and force shelter in place mandates, drastic hits to the global economy, job losses and deaths.
She saw her first Little Free Library in St. Paul, Minn., when visiting her aunt. “I thought it was cute and a good way to share media with kids,” Silverstein said. “So I made my cabinet out of recycled materials — old kitchen cabinets — painted it and put a roof on.”
She set up her Little Free Pantry at the same time, setting out non-perishable food items for those in need. “I usually get donations (for food),” Silverstein said. She uses Facebook Marketplace to pick up free food offered there, to ask for donations to purchase food, or to give away free food when she has a surplus.
The mini pantry movement was a grassroots effort born out of the Little Free Library model in May 2016 in Fayetteville, Ark., when Jessica McClard planted the Little Free Pantry pilot, “a wooden box on a post containing food, personal care, and paper items accessible to everyone, all the time, no questions asked,” according to the Little Free Pantry website, littlefreepantry.org. By August, the movement had gone global. Since then, 924 mini pantries have been mapped across the United States, including a handful in Colorado Springs.
“Duplicate freely,” the website encourages.
Like Silverstein, friend Tracy Lukins also set up a Little Free Library and mini pantry the summer of 2018 at 8385 Lupan Drive, after she joined the 719 Kindness Rocks group, a faction of the Kindness Rocks Project that spreads happiness and encouragement to residents via painted rocks. When she joined, Lukins met Hilarie Lancaster, who manages a Little Free Library and mini pantry at 1137 Hathaway Drive.
“We have six Little Libraries in our group,” said Lukins, who co-administrates the 719 Kindness Rocks Group with Lancaster. “They had offered me the shell of the library, so I jumped on the opportunity to bring this wonderful idea to my neighborhood. … I believe in helping your neighbors during difficult times. Everyone is being hit hard by (COVID-19, so) this is why I kept it open, so everyone was able to grab a book if needed or help out families with pantry items.”
“My little pantry is real tiny, but I have noticed people have been putting things in there, and I keep it well-stocked,” Silverstein, also a member of 719 Kindness Rocks, said.
Visitors to the libraries and pantries will find books, non-perishable food items and toiletries, and other items neighbors donate.
And those donations come at a critical time in history. According to Feeding America, “More than 38 million people are living in poverty in America. In 2019, most families living in poverty earn less than $25,750 per year.”
Other notable facts on hunger and poverty in the U.S., courtesy of Feeding America:
• More than 37 million people struggle with hunger in the U.S., including more than 11 million children.
• A household that is food insecure has limited or uncertain access to enough food to support a healthy life.
• Children are more likely to face food insecurity than any other group in the United States.
More than half (56%) of food-insecure households participated in at least one of the major federal food assistance program — the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly Food Stamps); the National School Lunch Program and the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (often called WIC).
In the novel coronavirus era, Feeding America announced in an April 1 news statement that “an estimated $1.4 billion in additional resources will be needed over the next six months to provide enough food for (Americans) struggling with hunger — a 30% increase to the baseline six-month operating costs of 200 member food banks nationwide.”
The mini pantries — while not food banks — are helping fill critical gaps in that need.
“Many food pantries require application before use and have set hours of operation. Anyone may access the (Little Free Pantry) at any time. Food pantries operate as service providers, those who use them as clients. The LFP dissolves that professional boundary. Whether stocking or taking stock, everyone approaches the LFP the same way, mediating the shame that accompanies need. Food pantries are critical in addressing food insecurity. But some fall through the cracks. The LFP is a safety net,” the Mini Pantry Movement explains on its Frequently Asked Questions page.
“I’ve always believed in being kind to one another and sharing with one another,” Silverstein said.
“I believe every little bit helps our community, big or small,” Lukins said. “… I love seeing the kids come grab a book to read or dropping one of theirs off to share with another little one. It warms my heart that a can of soup can get someone through the day without going hungry. Everyone should have access to basic items to be able to live.”