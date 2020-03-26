With all Colorado restaurants ordered to eliminate in-house dining to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, here are some eateries, distilleries and breweries, sort by zip codes, that are offering curbside food pickup and other forms of delivery.
• 80903
1350 Distilling: 520 E. Pikes Peak Ave., 358-6614, 1350distilling.com. Order bottles online and pick up in-store or call ahead.
Azada Mexican Grill: 16 E. Bijou St., 634-8338, tinyurl.com/s352tp2, pick-up or takeout only.
Bambino's Urban Pizzeria: 36 E. Bijou St., 630-8182, bambinosurbanpizzeria.com, takeout, online ordering, curbside service.
The Bench: 424 S. Nevada Ave., 375-0930, thebenchcs.com, offering curbside pickup and gift certificates.
Bento Heaven Sushi: 107 N. Tejon St., 633-3030, tinyurl.com/rotxbv4, to go service only.
Bingo Burger: 132 N. Tejon St., 418-6223, bingoburger.com, offering curbside pickup, delivery via DoorDash and Grubhub, takeout, and gift cards available in store.
Bird Tree Cafe: 218 N. Tejon St., 422-9712, birdtreecafe.com, takeout and curbside service.
Chipotle: 107 S. Tejon St., 632-4311, chipotle.com, pickup and delivery only.
Coffee and Tea Zone: 25 N. Tejon St., 632-3887, takeout only. Earlier closing hours, 8 p.m. Sunday-Thursday. 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Colorado Craft Tejon Street Social: 15 S. Tejon St., 428-3002, coloradocraftsocial.com, take out or delivery via Grubhub and DoorDash.
Einstein Bros. Bagels: 32 N. Tejon St., 445-4975; einsteinbros.com, to go only. Most stores close at 1 p.m., Temporarily pausing use of reusable cups for refill program. Refills still available but they will provide the cup.
Everest Nepal Restaurant: 28 E. Bijou St., 473-3890, everestnepalcs.us, takeout. Delivery available via Postmates, Grubhub and DoorDash.
FH Brewery: 521 S. Tejon St., due to CDC guidelines and the timeline of our sale, FH Beerworks downtown, is now permanently closed. We will release our specialty, small batch, crowlers March 28th to-go only. Please stop by to pick up our celebratory Crowlers on this day only.
Fujiyama Sushi: 22 S. Tejon St., 630-1167, fujiyamasushi.com, takeout only.
Hafa Adai Fiesta Food: 109 E. Pikes Peak Ave., 308-5449, facebook.com/hafaadaifiestafood, takeout only.
Jack Quinn's Irish Pub & Restaurant: 21 S. Tejon St., 385-0766, jackquinnspub.com, offering curbside, takeout and delivery. Gift certificates available.
Jose Muldoon's: 222 N. Tejon St., 636-2311, josemuldoons.com, offering delivery through GrubHub, DoorDash and UberEats and takeout noon to 7 p.m. daily (hours subject to change in these uncertain times). Full menu available. TOOSday Tacos available only for pick-up on Tuesdays. Beer and liquor available takeout.
King's Chef Diner: 131 E. Bijou St., 636-5010, cosdiner.com, takeout and curbside service. Delivery via DoorDash.
La'au's Tacos: 830 N. Tejon St., 578-5228, laaustacoshop.com. Offering 20% off delivery (code 20TACOS) and gift cards.
La Baguette Cafe: 117 E. Pikes Peak Ave., 636-5050, delivery via Grubhub. Pickup and to go.
Lee Spirits: 110 E. Boulder St., 415-3115, brooklynsonboulder.com, offering to-go for full bottles of products and canned cocktails 4 to 8 p.m. For service industry professionals working in Colorado Springs, they are giving away 200 to-go bottles or 4-packs of canned cocktails (one per person).
Lil' Howard's Barbecue and Catering: 506 E. Moreno Ave., 337-4272, carryout only. Call James at 473-7427 to place advance order.
Local Relic: 320 S. Weber St., 270-0077, localrelic.com, offering bottles of beer to-go. Order online from more than 90 selections for pickup.
Luigis: 947 S. Tejon St., 632-7339, luigiscoloradosprings.com, offering takeout from regular menu, or homemade sauces, meatballs or Italian sausage for freezer 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through April 18. Family pasta for four $40. Gift certificates to use at a later date.
Mediterranean Café: 118 E. Kiowa St., 633-0115, medcafe-co.com, offering carryout and curbside delivery.
Mei's Hunan Springs Chinese Cuisine: 24 E. Kiowa St., 634-0800, hunanspringsco.com, takeout and delivery only.
Oskar Blues Grill and Brew: 118 N. Tejon St., 375-1925, tinyurl.com/y6e8hk9f, offering curbside pickup and gift certificates. Delivery via DoorDash. New hours 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Panino's Restaurant: 604 N. Tejon St., 635-7452, paninosdowntown.com, lunch and dinner takeout delivery only. Through March 31, for takeout orders only, kids eat free. Make and Back Pizza kit for $9.99. Order online or at ChowNow. Gift cards available.
The Perk Downtown: 14 S. Tejon St., 635-1600, theperkdowntown.com, carryout and pick-up only.
Phantom Canyon Brewing Co.: 2 E. Pikes Peak Ave., 635-2800, offering curbside pickup for lunch and dinner 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. And $10 crowlers and $15 growlers to guests 21 and older with IDs ready when picking up.
Pike's Peak Lemonade: 224 N. Tejon St., 418-6480, pikespeaklemonade.com, takeout, curbside service and delivery.
Pita Pit: 8 E. Bijou St., 634-1748, pitapitusa.com. Call ahead for curbside service. Delivery available via DoorDash and Grubhub.
Rasta Pasta: 405 N. Tejon St., 481-6888, rastapastacs.com, offering all menu items 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily for takeout and curbside pickup.
Red Gravy Italian Bistro: 23 S. Tejon St., 635-7661, redgravyco.com, delivery via Grubhub. Call-in and walk-in orders to go.
The Skirted Heifer: 204 N. Tejon St., 635-3276; skirtedheifer.com, takeout, online ordering, curbside service.
Solar Roast Coffee: 134 N. Tejon St., 344-9064, solarroast.com, closing daily at 2 p.m.
Subway: 131 N. Tejon St., 630-3232, tinyurl.com/u6wwl6v. New hours: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Taste of Jerusalem: 15 E. Bijou St., 477-1777, tasteofjerusalemtogo.com, offering takeout and delivery via DoorDash and Grubhub.
The Ute & Yeti: 21 N. Tejon St., 634-0003, theuteandyeti.com, open for carryout.
Vallejo's Restaurant: 111 S. Corona St., 635-0980, vallejosrestaurant.com, offering limited takeout, Lily’s green chile and tamales as long as possible, 11:30 to 2 p.m.
The Warehouse: 25 W Cimarron St., 475-8880, thewarehouserestaurant.com. Order delivery within a five-mile radius or pickup.
• 80904
Alchemy: 2625 W. Colorado Ave., 471-0887, pickup available.
Carnelian Coffee: 2428 W. Colorado Ave., 471-0789, facebook.com/carneliancoffeeco, pickup only.
The Cheese Haus: 1380 S. 21st St., 339-7521, thecheesehaus.com, offering cheese, meat, crackers, pickled veggies, and some bottled water 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays.
Colorado City Creamery: 2602 W. Colorado Ave., 634-1411, curbside pickup and delivery via Grubhub.
Colorado Mountain Brewery: The Roundhouse, 600 S. 21st St., 466-8240; cmbrew.com, curbside service available. More information and gift cards available here. Delivery available Friday via DoorDash.
Cucuru: 2332 W. Colorado Ave., 520-9900, cucurucafe.net, pickup and take out avaliable.
Cy’s Drive In: 1833 W. Uintah St., 630-7008, open for call ins, car hops and take out.
Front Range BBQ: 2330 W. Colorado Ave., 632-2596, frbbq.com, pickup until 7 p.m. and delivery within a 5-mile radius available until 8 p.m.
Garden of the Gods Market and Café: 410 S. 26th St., 471-2799, godsmarketandcafe.com. Offering grab-and-go 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. No-charge delivery of orders $75 or more within ten-mile radius. Gift cards for purchase.
La Baguette Cafe: 2417 W. Colorado Ave., 577-4818, delivery via Grubhub. Pickup and to go.
The Mason Jar: 2925 W. Colorado Ave., 632-4820, masonjarcolorado.com, open for lunch and dinner daily, offering takeout and curbside service.
Monse's Taste of El Salvador: 115 S. 25th St., 473-0877, monsestasteofelsalvador.online. Open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sunday 10 a.m.-3 p.m., take out available.
Mother Muff’s Kitchen and Spirits: 2432 W. Colorado Ave., 344-8727, mothermuffs.com, offering curbside pickup and gift certificates.
Paravicini's Italian Bistro: 2802 W. Colorado Ave., 471-8200, paravicinis.com, curbside pickup available. Bring own pen to sign credit card receipt. Delivery via Grubhub and DoorDash.
Pizzeria Rustica: 2527 W. Colorado Ave., 632-8121, pizzeriarustica.com, offering takeout and curbside pickup 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays and 1 to 8 p.m. Saturdays.
Slice 420 Pizza: 2501 E. Colorado Ave., Suite 108, 368-6977, slice420.com, pickup and delivery only. Temporarily expanded delivery area.
Trails End Taproom: 3103 W. Colorado Ave., entrance at back patio, 428-0080, trailsendtaproom.com, available for food, soda, kombucha, gift cards and/or some retail items but no beer available.
Vino Colorado Winery at The Sweet Elephant: 2502 W. Colorado Ave., 635-1555, sweetelephant.co, offers pickup for food and 15% off all full bottles of wine pickups. Wine delivery on Fridays with minimum order of four or more bottles.
The Wild Ginger Thai Restaurant: 2628 W. Colorado Ave., 634-5025, facebook.com/wildgingerthairestaurant, takeout available.
Wobbly Olive: 2611 W. Colorado Ave., 08-2619. Open at 4 p.m. for delivery via DoorDash and takeout.
• 80905
Billy's Pizza: 308 S. Eight St., Unit E, 630-3400, billysoldworldpizza.com, offering pickup and delivery. Chicago style and family owned restaurant.
Bristol Brewing: 1604 S. Cascade Ave., 633-2555, bristolbrewing.com, takeout beer sales only.
Cerberus Brewing Co.: 702 W. Colorado Ave., 636-2337, cerberusbrewingco.com, offering takeout beer and food 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for curbside pickup.
Distillery 291: 1647 S. Tejon St., 323-8010, distillery291.com, offering virtual tours, virtual whiskey flight tastings, $19 off 291 bottles in the tasting room during 2 to 8 p.m. daily and distillery products available online at Reserve Bar shop that delivers to your door.
Ivywild Kitchen & Principles Office: 1604 S. Cascade Ave., 368-6112, principalsoffice.co. Offering gift cards.
Panino's Restaurant: 1721 S. Eight St., 635-1188, westsidepaninos.com, lunch and dinner takeout delivery only. Through March 31, for takeout orders only, kids eat free. Make and Back Pizza kit for $9.99. Order online or at ChowNow. Gift cards available.
The Picnic Basket Catering Co.: 1701 S. 8th St., 635-0200, pbcateringtogo.com, offering delivery with 24-hour notice and curbside pickup day of placing orders 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays through Saturdays. Free delivery with orders over $50 within city limits. Buffalo Gals Grilling at corner of S. 8th St. and Ramona Ave., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays for pickup.
Sugarplum Cake Shoppe: 412 S. 8th St., 930-3343, sugarplumcakeshoppe.com, offering all desserts and treats for takeout orders, curbside pickup, and reduced fees for delivery 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays.
• 80906
Five Guys Burgers & Fries: 1612 S. Nevada Ave., 633-8532; fiveguys.com, offering delivery and takeout 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Hatch Cover Bar & Grill: 252 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., 576-5223, hatchcover.biz.
iTopit: 1610 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., 576-8748, itopit.com, offering take out.
• 80907
Cheba Hut: 3171 N. Chestnut St., 354-4548, chebahut.com/colorado-springs, offering online takeout and delivery through DoorDash.
Einstein Bros. Bagels: 4325 Centennial Blvd., 548-8408; 2848 N. Powers Blvd., 573-7606; einsteinbros.com, to go only. Most stores close at 1 p.m., Temporarily pausing use of reusable cups for refill program. Refills still available but they will provide the cup.
Goat Patch Brewing Company: 2727 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 123, 471-4628, goatpatchbrewing.com. to-go sales and online orders only. Hours will vary daily. They will be posting times on social media and website daily for patrons to call in and order ahead of time or visit them on the patio and grab a beer to-go through our open patio window. They are not allowing anyone to drink inside or on our patio at this time. Additionally, access to the Brewhouse is limited to Brewers ONLY and Taproom access is limited to salary management only during this time. They are offering crowlers, growlers, and kegs to-go. Kegs are required to have a 24-hour notice before pick up and are limited to our Flagship beers.
La Baguette Cafe: 4440 Chestnut St., 599-0686, delivery via Grubhub. Pickup and to go.
La Bella Vita: 4475 Northpark Drive, 260-4730, labellavitaristorante.net, takeout only. Temporary hours 4 p.m.- 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday.
Red Leg Brewing: 4630 Forge Rd., 598-3776, redlegbrewing.com. Order ahead with curbside pickup.
Storybook Brewing: 3121 A N. El Paso St., 633-6266, storybookbrewing.com, offering takeout or delivery for 32-ounce crowlers for $10 or $11 after tax. Call to order or go online.
Roman Villa: 3005 N. Nevada Ave., 635-1806, offering takeout 5 p.m. to close Tuesdays through Saturdays.
• 80909
Black Bear Diner: 975 N. Academy Blvd., 314-3616, tinyurl.com/wh5maog, offering takeout for curbside pickup and delivery 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Fargo's Pizza: 2910 E. Platte Ave., 473-5540, fargospizza.com, offering curbside service.
Icing on the Cake: 15 N. Union Blvd., 633-5151, icingonthecakecoloradosprings.com, offering curbside pickup and delivery.
Kawa Coffee: 2427 N. Union Blvd., 473-5292, kawacoffeecs.com. New online ordering and curbside delivery, Place your order through our website and you'll get notified when it's ready. If you'd like us to bring it to your car, give us a quick call when you arrive and we will run it out to you! Gift cards can also be purchased online and if you prefer to call in orders, that is still an option. Full food and drink menu, available to go.
Leon Gessi New York Pizza: 1806 Palmer Park Blvd., 635-1542, leongessipizza.com, takeout only.
Metric Brewing: 1213 N. Circle Drive, 418-5560, metricbrews.com. Offering 20% off all four-packs, $1 off to-go crowlers (up to 3). Order ahead with curbside pickup.
• 80910
Don Guillo’s Puerto Rican Native Cuisine: 2551 Delta Drive, 322-5879, facebook.com/pg/Don-Guillo-878047759218636. Offering full menu for carryout 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Valley Hi Grill and Pub: 610 S. Chelton Road, 385-6918, facebook.com/valleyhigrillandpub, open for takeout and delivery.
• 80915
FH Beerworks East: 2490 N. Powers Blvd., 666-7214, fieldhousebrew.com, to-go only.
Golden Corral Buffet and Grill: 1970 Waynoka Road, 591-9870, tinyurl.com/sp8j428, offering a limited menu for curbside takeout, drive through window or delivery through DoorDash.
The Sourdough Boulangerie: 6453 Omaha Blvd., 233-6599, thesourdoughboulangerie.com, offering free home delivery with purchases of more than $30 or a $4 to $8 delivery fee depending on distance from bakery.
• 80917
Black Bear Diner: 6715 Mesa Ridge Parkway, Fountain, 382-0349, tinyurl.com/wh5maog, offering takeout for curbside pickup and delivery 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Cogstone Brewing: 3858 Village 7 Road, 418-6595, cogstonebrewing.com, offering full menu and beers for takeout.
Jose Muldoon's: 222 N. Tejon St., 636.231; 5710 S Carefree St., 574-5673, josemuldoons.com, offering delivery through GrubHub, DoorDash and UberEats and takeout noon to 7 p.m. daily (hours subject to change in these uncertain times). Full menu available. TOOSday Tacos available only for pick-up on Tuesdays. Beer and liquor available takeout.
LongHorn Steakhouse: 5707 Barnes Road, 597-6352, tinyurl.com/wn8tyna, takeout is available from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.
• 80918
Billy Sims BBQ: 3330 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 599-5554, billysimsbbq.com, offering to-go-orders.
Blue Mountain Creamery: 5166 N. Nevada Ave., Suite 100, 599-9800, bluemtncreamery.net, orders to go.
Chuck E. Cheese’s: 2925 Geyser Drive, 577-7403, chuckecheese.com, offering to-go service and delivery through Grubhub, DoorDash, and UberEats 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Doug’s Breakfast and Lunch: 3659 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 354-4620, tinyurl.com/wwsyn28, takeout and curbside service. Open at 8 a.m.
The French Kitchen: 4771 N. Academy Blvd., tfkcc.com. Online ordering only, with curbside pickup 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Allow two hours processing time. Chef prepared entrees and sides to fee 4-6 people. Home delivery available through UberEats only.
Mauricio's Taco Shop: 3659 Austin Bluffs Parkway, 598-0842, drive-thru only.
San Chang House Korean Restaurant: 3659 Austin Bluffs Parkway, Suite 45, 598-1707, tinyurl.com/ufbt4pc, takeout and delivery via Grubhub and DoorDash.
Señor Manuel: 4660 N. Nevada Ave., 598-3033, senormanuels.com, offering takeout for curbside pickup or delivery through UberEats and Grubhub for pre-paid orders 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Sundays.
Silver Pond Restaurant: 6523 N. Academy Blvd., 594-9343, silverpondtogo.com, open for takeout.
• 80919
3.14 Sweet & Savory Pi: 5152 Centennial Blvd., 314-6172, 314sweetandsavorypi.com, offering curbside pickup for takeout and curbside.
The Margarita at PineCreek: 7350 Pine Creek Rd., 598-8667, margaritaatpinecreek.com. Offering lunch to-go 11 a. m. to -2 p.m., three- course dinner to-go 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Delivery within a five-mile radius upon request.
Marigold Café & Bakery: 4605 Centennial Blvd., 599-4776, marigoldcoloradosprings.com, offering curbside pickup, takeout and delivery to come.
Oliver's Deli: 6602 Delmonico Drive, 599-9411, oliversdelishop.com, offering delivery and pickup.
Troy Mediterranean: 6620 Delmonico Drive, 309-6536, takeout.
• 80920
Bad Daddy's Burger Bar: 1765 Briargate Parkway, Suite 803, 418-6845, tinyurl.com/uqkld4c. 15% discount on takeout orders.
Einstein Bros. Bagels: 1706 E. Woodmen Road, 265-8610; 2848 N. Powers Blvd., 573-7606; einsteinbros.com, to go only. Most stores close at 1 p.m., Temporarily pausing use of reusable cups for refill program. Refills still available but they will provide the cup.
Famous Dave's: 8330 Razorback Road, 265-6227, famousdaves.com/togo, offering free delivery with purchase $25 or more, using code: FREEDELIVERY at checkout online. The All-American BBQ Feast is $49.99 using code: BBQ1 for All-American BBQ Feast at checkout online or a Feast for 2 for $29.99 using code BBQ2 for Feast for 2 ($29.99) at checkout online.
Five Guys Burgers & Fries: 7252 N. Academy Blvd., 264-6400; fiveguys.com,offering delivery and takeout 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Good Company Bar: 7625 N. Union Blvd., 528-8877, goodcompanybar.com, temporarily closed, take out available.
Happy Time Korean Restaurant: 5547 Powers Center Point, 282-2110, tinyurl.com/srmmh82, offering takeout only, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Qwench Juice Bar: 8278 Forest Bluffs View, Suite 130, 344-8194, qwenchjuice.com, offering curbside pickup, takeout and delivery via DoorDash and UberEats.
Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar: 7605 N. Academy Blvd., 445-5851, tinyurl.com/w8uer78, offering takeout, delivery and Friends + Family Meals that feed five starting at $25. Menu includes choice of: Fettuccini alfredo and Caesar salad, club sandwiches and Caesar salad, family-sized Tex-Mex salad or family-sized cobb salad. For each meal ordered, Lazy Dog will donate a meal to an organization serving families in need during this difficult time.
Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery: 7335 N. Academy Blvd., 266-0000, smallcakescupcakery.com, offering takeout, curbside and delivery through Grubhub and DoorDash.
Summer Sweet Yogurt and Cafe: 7142 N. Academy Blvd., 264-4344, summersweetyogurt.com, offering takeout 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.
Viewhouse: 7114 Campus Drive, 394-4137, viewhouse.com, offering door-to-door dining, pickup curbside to go, GrubHub, UberEats and DoorDash.
• 80921
Beasts & Brews: 7 Spectrum Loop, Suite 140, 247-1040, beastsandbrews.com, offering online ordering for curbside pickup for takeout. Delivery and prepared family meals coming soon.
The Brass Tap: 13271 Bass Pro Drive, 487-8076, tinyurl.com/vcuyjwy, offering to-go orders and delivery through DoorDash.
The Club at Flying Horse: 1880 Weiskopf Point, 487-2635, flyinghorseclub.com, place orders for curbside pickup at front porte-cochere, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Colorado Mountain Brewery: Interquest, 1110 Interquest Parkway, 434-5750; cmbrew.com, curbside service available. More information and gift cards available here. Delivery available Friday via DoorDash.
Dog Haus Biergarten: 162 Tracker Drive, Suite 130, 488-4278, coloradosprings.doghaus.com, order to-go and takeout on Dog Haus app.
Zoup! Eatery: 1254 Interquest Parkway, 359-4400, tinyurl.com/uqx4bxn, order at restaurant for take out or order online, for pick-up, delivery, catering and new curbside delivery. If order placed online, call 359-4400 and press 0 when in parking lot for delivery to your car.
• 80922
Fala-Filo: 6050 N. Carefree Circle, 358-7865, fala-filo.com, offering takeout.
Five Guys Burgers & Fries: 3336 Cinema Point, 380-4601; fiveguys.com, offering delivery and takeout 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Panino's Restaurant: 3015 New Center Point, 380-2720, eastsidepaninos.com, lunch and dinner takeout delivery only. Through March 31, for takeout orders only, kids eat free. Make and Back Pizza kit for $9.99. Order online or at ChowNow. Gift cards available.
You-Ka Café: 3743 Bloomington St., 309-6934, you-kacafe.com, offering takeout 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
• 80923
Salsa Brava: 5925 Dublin Blvd., 591-6177, salsabravacolorado.com, take-out and curbside pick-up available from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
The Skirted Heifer: 5935 Dublin Blvd., 421-7182; skirtedheifer.com, takeout, online ordering, curbside service.
• 80123
Pikes Peak Brewing: 1756 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, 208-4098, pikespeakbrewing.com. Order ahead with curbside pickup.
• 80829
Swirl: 717 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs, 685-2294, swirlismybar.com, offering 30% off bottles of wine with takeout or curbside pickup.
• 80863
Swiss Chalet: 19263 U.S. Highway 24, Woodland Park, 687-2001, swisschaletofwoodlandpark.com, offering takeout lunch until 1 p.m. and dinner takeout until 7 p.m. Delivery available.
• 81212
The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey: 3011 Highway 50, Cañon City, 276-5191, abbeywinery.com, tasting room closed, retail store open with 5 people allowed in at a time, call ahead for curbside service or free delivery within an eight mile radius.
• Multiple Locations
Arby’s Restaurant: Multiple locations, arbys.com, offering takeout at drive through window and delivery through DoorDash or UberEats. Get five Classic Roast Beef sandwiches for $10.
Captain D’s: Offering takeout at four locations in Colorado Springs and one in Pueblo, captainds.com.
Chick-fil-A: chick-fil-a.com, dining rooms temporarily closed. Some restaurants may only offer service through drive-thrus, while others may also offer takeout, delivery or mobile order options.
Firehouse Subs: Multiple locations, firehousesubs.com, offering counter service for take-out orders.
Jimmy John's: Multiple locations, jimmyjohns.com., ordering online for takeout at drive through where available and free delivery 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Curbside pick-up available.
Jersey Mike's: Colorado Springs locations are open for take out or delivery through the app, DoorDash, GrubHub, UberEats, and Postmates. Adjusted hours vary per store. Most are open till 8:30. Woodmen location closes at 8 p.m. Garden of the Gods location closes at 7 p.m. Free delivery through the app and DoorDash.
Josh and John's Ice Cream: All locations offering a simplified menu of pints, packaged hot fudge and caramel and cups (no cones) noon to 9 p.m. for takeout; joshandjohns.com.
Kangaroo Coffee: Several locations, kangaroocoffeellc.com, serving beverages at drive up locations.
La Casita: Multiple locations, offering drive thru, online at lacasitamexigrill.com and to-go orders. Deliveries also available through Grubhub and DoorDash.
Marco's Pizza: Downtown, 368-7677; Briargate, 434-3773; Palmer Park Supercenter, 573-8842; Centennial, 598-0464; Austin Bluffs, 203-3599, marcos.com, carry out and delivery.
McDonalds: Multiple locations, mcdonalds.com, offering pickup at drive through and grab-and-go service 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Noodles & Company: Multiple locations, takeout and free direct delivery through Noodles.com and the Noodles & Company app. Additionally, Noodles is offering free delivery nationwide via DoorDash and UberEats.
Papa Murphy's Take 'N' Bake Pizza: Multiple locations, papamurphys.com, offering takeout, delivery and curb-side pickup.
Pizza Hut: Multiple locations, pizzahut.com, offering takeout and delivery.
Raising’s Chicken Fingers: Multiple locations, raisingcanes.com, open regular hours for drive-thru and takeout. Offering catering/tailgate services.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brew: Multiple locations, tinyurl.com/tjqkwhf, offering takeout. Free delivery through April 6.
Schlotzsky's: Multiple locations, schlotzskys.com, offering to-go-orders.
Starbucks: Starbucks will move to a to-go model for all its stores in the United States and Canada for at least two weeks starting March 15. The company will also temporarily close stores in what it calls "high social-gathering locations," such as malls and university campuses, and will close stores or reduce hours in areas where there are clusters of COVID-19 cases.
Texas Roadhouse: Multiple locations, www.texasroadhouse.com offering to-go orders from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Texas T-Bone Steak House: Multiple locations, texastbonesteakhouse.com, open for takeout and delivery.
Urban Egg: Multiple locations, urbaneggeatery.com, take-out and curbside pick-up from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily.
Wendy's: Multiple locations, wendys.com, offering pickup at drive through 6:30 to 10:30 a.m. (breakfast), 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. for lunch and dinner.
Which Wich: Multiple locations, offering free delivery and curbside pickup, through order.whichwich.com.
Closed restaurants
Bonny and Read: 101 N. Tejon St., Suite 102, 896-4145, bonnyandreadseafood.com, closed until further notice.
Fratelli Italian Restaurant: 575-9571, fratelliristorante.com, cosfratelli@gmail.com, temporarily closed. Gift certificates available.
Jax Fish House and Oyster Bar: jaxfishhouse.com, all locations closed until further notice.
Melting Pot: 30 E. Pikes Ave., Suite A, 385-0300, meltingpot.com/colorado-springs-co, closed until further notice.
Old Chicago: Multiple locations, oldchicago.com, temporarily closed. Will reopen at a date yet to be determined.
Ted's Montana Grill: tedsmontanagrill.com, all nationwide restaurants closed until further notice.
The Rabbit Hole: Closed until further notice. Gift cards available here. Updates on Facebook.
T-Byrds Tacos and Tequila: 26 E. Kiowa St., 375-3376, tbyrdstacos.com, temporarily closed.
The Wild Goose Meeting House: 401 N. Tejon St., 357-9020, wildgoosemeetinghouse.com, temporarily closed.
Yoo Mae Japanese Restaurant: 21 E. Kiowa St., 473-8105, yoomae.com, temporarily closed.
