Life Happens: The never-ending saga of Charlie and Lola
Soon after my column first appeared in the February 2017 Cheyenne Edition, I wrote about my sister’s two pet goldfish, Charlie and Lola, and my life has not been the same since.
You see, writing about these Nemo and Dory wannabes was Laurie’s idea, her love fueled by their devil-may-care aquatic antics and too many Disney films. Always seeking fresh ideas for my column, I figured readers might actually enjoy a piece about the underwater escapades of these two overgrown minnows. I replied, “Why not?”
Unfortunately, I never thought these bite-sized denizens of the deep would capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, and produce four column pieces. In fact, I believed my piece, “The Ballad of Knott and Shott,” would command more attention because of its whimsical, rhythmic word play.
However, to my surprise, readership dictated otherwise. I mean, why would the public gravitate to these sweet-natured sushi as Hillary Clinton does an email server?
I admit, I have gritted my teeth at my association with these two sharks and it’s easy to understand why. Upon learning of my affiliation with Pikes Peak Newspapers, one woman blurted, “Hey, you’re that goldfish writer.” One gent said he had a recipe for “Goldfish Goulash,” and another guy recommended launching a “Name that Tuna” TV show.
An elderly woman said I single-handedly got her “hooked” on goldfish and suggested I write a weekly serial titled “Fish Tales.” A gentleman asked how my sushi business was coming along, and some smart aleck suggested I open a fishing business as a way to earn “net” profits.
Now, I am not fishing for sympathy. It’s only that I don’t understand why, after 40 years in this business, I have been relegated to press agent status for these Captain D’s Seafood Kitchen potentials.
While out grocery shopping recently I encountered a young girl who asked that I write a fourth installment. “I love Charlie and Lola,” she said, smiling. “I love them too, especially with tartar sauce and white bread. The only thing they’re good for is a fish sandwich,” I replied as I popped a goldfish cracker into my mouth.
“No, that’s not true,” the girl replied with a sad look. “Charlie and Lola make me happy. Don’t they make you happy? Why do you hate them?”
Her question caught me off guard. “I don’t hate them, but joke about them because they, more than any topic, dominate this column,” I said. The girl didn’t bat an eye. “Well, that’s a good thing isn’t it? After all, they give you something to write about and you get paid for it, right?” she asked.
Bless her soul, she was right. Because of these two minnows, I never was at a loss for column material or positive community feedback. As a result, I no longer grit my teeth at my association with these guppies and therefore am pleased to offer this fourth installment.
When you think about it, a fish that can help a writer earn a paycheck obviously knows a thing or two about humans. That makes them intelligent creatures. In fact, I would say that makes them down-right so-fish-ticated.
