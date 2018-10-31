Life Happens: Gratitude for son’s life, Children’s Hospital Colorado work in community
This month the Woodmen Edition published a five-part series on local survivors who have been treated at Children’s Hospital Colorado (CHC), which I am honored to have authored.
Writing about the anguish the Briggs, Devolve, Echelmeyer, Schawmb and Ziwak families endured while caring for their children truly was an eye-opener. Despite seemingly impossible odds and indescribable emotional upheaval, the love and can-do spirit that bound and continues to bind these families is an inspiration to everyone.
While my wife, Peggy, and I never sought the services offered by CHC, their interaction with these families brought back memories of our son, Scott, and his having battled Stage 4 Hodgkin Lymphoma.
It was in August 2012 when Scott, a Bible school student in Washington, told us of his illness. I sat dumbfounded for what seemed like eternity, trying to comprehend the news. In a surreal moment I felt as if the floor had opened up and swallowed me. “Our son? Cancer?” I asked myself repeatedly. Surely, I misunderstood him. But, no.
We convinced Scott to fly home so we could help nurse him back to health. When he arrived at Colorado Springs Airport, Peggy and I were aghast at what awaited us. At 6-foot-4 and 128 pounds Scott was rail thin, boasted an ashen pallor and looked like walking dead. He shed a tear as he collapsed into my arms. I choked back tears as I hugged him tight.
Each week for six months, Peggy and I drove Scott from Pueblo to Denver’s VA Hospital more than 100 miles away for treatment. Peggy and I wore brave faces and struggled to keep from cracking, wondering if Scott would survive the year.
My mom and sister, Laurie, who had relocated to Colorado Springs in September, provided overnight lodging during our journey from Pueblo to Denver and back. They were the only family members who ever offered any words of encouragement and support during this trying time.
Peggy and I prepared meals, attended catheter treatments in Pueblo and nursed Scott back to health. By February 2013, Scott packed on more than 30 pounds to his noodle frame, and his peaches-and-cream complexion returned. In March, Scott was cancer-free and in remission. Peggy and I had accomplished what seemed to be an almost impossible feat.
Later that month Scott returned to Washington to resume his studies. He graduated in June 2015, is a licensed minister and last March passed his 5-year remission. Scott was worth our having journeyed to hell and back.
I am thankful to the VA Hospital for its exceptional treatment of our son. Also, I applaud CHC for their commitment to caring for every child and family who needs it.
I thank these families for allowing me to bring their stories to light.
I believe these parents would agree with me when I say children are a gift and something to be loved and cherished for all eternity.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy chief journalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado for 19 years. Contact him with comments or ideas for his column at lifehappens@pikespeaknewspapers.com.