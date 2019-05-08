Life Happens: Farewell and thank you to an editor
On May 31, Pikes Peak Newspapers Editor Hannah Maginot will say goodbye as she accompanies her husband, Jonathan, a U.S. Army officer, to his new assignment in Oklahoma.
Needless to say, the news of Hannah’s upcoming departure was a bitter pill to swallow. During her three-year tenure as editor, Hannah took four weekly newspapers, molded them into highly sought-after information products and enhanced readership. I am glad to have been part of it.
Hannah and I first met in March 2016. At the time, she had recently assumed editorship of the Cheyenne and Woodmen Editions. Hannah was anxious to hear my ideas for how she could improve the editorial content and appearance of the Editions.
When offering me my first story, Hannah provided detailed assignment sheets crammed full of contact information, suggested interview questions and personal side notes. That’s when my job with PPN became a nonstop, fun-filled adventure, and I welcomed the resurgence these newspapers were about to experience.
For our Thanksgiving issue, I wrote a story about my departing the U.S. on Thanksgiving Day in 1991 to serve in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as part of Operation Desert Storm. The story focused on how stress over my serving in a hostile environment nearly claimed my dad’s life. The story resonated with readers familiar with the heartbreak associated with war.
The following month, Hannah offered me the opportunity to write my own column. Because of Hannah, I got the opportunity to present my thoughts and ideas in a way writers can’t through third-person stories, and readers have responded favorably.
In time, PPN welcomed the Pikes Peak Courier and The Tribune into its news family, and Hannah also assumed editorship of these two weeklies. As a former editor, I am familiar with the responsibilities associated with leading a publication, but four newspapers? I wondered when this woman would find time for sleep.
However, Hannah managed it all and brilliantly. She guided PPN into uncharted editorial waters, improved the papers’ layout and design, incorporated bolder, larger headlines and helped create the popular two-page photo staple “Through the Lens.”
On a personal note, Hannah truly loves her journalistic team. She knew some of us old-timers had been writing copy long before she was born, and she tapped into and channeled that expertise and let us shine. Hannah encouraged us to think outside our creative comfort zone and pioneer unexplored journalistic endeavors. I believe each of us is better because of her guidance.
Working for PPN with Hannah at the editorial helm has been the pinnacle of my career. To say she will be missed would be an understatement. Hannah will be revered for her journalistic creativity, integrity and efficiency. It has been an honor and a pleasure serving alongside this remarkable young talent. I won’t wish Hannah luck because she doesn’t need luck. The newspaper world belongs to Hannah, and her exceptional editorial and managerial skills is her ticket to anywhere.
To you, Hannah, thank you for your vision, creativity and talent. Thank you for your positive “can-do” spirit and making the job fun. Thank you for your leadership, friendship and counsel. Thank you, Hannah, for everything.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy chief journalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado for 19 years. Contact him with comments or ideas for his column at lifehappens@pikespeaknewspapers.com.