Life Happens: Coca-Cola’s commode-cleansing capability
Did you know the popular all-American soft drink Coca-Cola also is a fantastic toilet bowl cleaner?
Neither did I until my wife, Peggy, said Coke, because of its acidic nature, can be used for a variety of home projects, cleaning toilets among them. I remember reading an article about how a man dropped a rusted penny into a glass of Coke and left it there overnight. The next day the rust was gone, the penny was shiny and the man was one cent richer.
Let’s face it, no one reaches for a soft drink when attempting to clean their latrine. In fact, you could always find me kneeling before the porcelain throne with an assortment of cleansers when attempting to break through the gritty build-up hugging the bowl. I used everything from soap-soaked sponges to bleach-saturated steel wool.
My efforts took forever and I would flush with embarrassment knowing my latrine-cleaning skills weren’t going to make a splash in the home improvement world.
While out shopping for groceries, Peggy happened upon a Woman’s World magazine article about Coke’s acidic properties and of its ability to cut through the gritty build-up taking up residence inside the bowl.
“Pour the Coke into the bowl, let it sit overnight and the grit will come off easier the next day,” Peggy said. Was she serious? Clean the commode with a soft drink? I voiced my hesitation in spending money on a product I don’t even care for as a soft drink let alone a toilet bowl cleaner. However, I have been wrong before and figured I had nothing to lose except gritty build-up.
That evening I did as Peggy instructed only to cringe at I what I viewed as the waste of a food product. I could swear I heard voices shouting, “Toilet bowl pattern confirmed, downnnnn we go,” as the acidic liquid seeped down below the waterline.
The next morning I grabbed a steel wool pad and started scrubbing. To my delight the buildup began to fall away, although not completely. The next evening I dumped another can into the bowl and all the grit came off. The Coke had done in 48 hours what often took me days to accomplish. I must confess, up until now my idea of a Super Bowl is a toilet that cleans itself.
There’s nothing glamorous about this product, although it will turn a messy chore into a simple task. Also, you won’t have to deal with harmful chemical fumes.
I like to think the manufacturer would be proud their product is used in this manner. After all, many home remedies do work. For example, do you know cranberry juice is good for curing a bladder infection? And don’t even get me started as to what prune juice is good for.
Now that I am toilet-trained, I have considered buying a case of the soft drink and using a can every week. Only problem is I am having trouble getting past a vision of my family reaching for a can of the sweet stuff only to hear me blurt, “Don’t drink that, it’s for the toilet.”
So, if you’re attempting to clean a disabled commode in time to welcome relatives for Christmas, be sure to use Coke because Coke truly is a powerful cleaning agent, and we all know a clean toilet is a happy toilet.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy chief journalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado for 19 years. Contact him with comments or ideas for his column at lifehappens@pikespeaknewspapers.com.