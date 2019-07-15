As a boy, Bruce Black never dreamed of traveling to planet Mars and instead focused on an oceanography career.
“I was interested in science and wanted to be an oceanographer,” said Black, who served eight years in the U.S. Navy on submarines. “Then I got interested in magic and space, and one day thought it would be interesting to combine the two interests.”
Black, who also served as an intelligence officer in the U.S. Air Force, teaches intelligence and space operations at the 319th Combat Training Squadron, Peterson Air Force Base. A master magician and self-proclaimed “astro-nut,” Black last week got to share his love of magic and space travel with local children. Held July 12 at Pikes Peak Library District’s Library 21c, Black’s “Magic Mission to Mars” lecture blended comedy, magic and science principles to take children on a journey from the first moon landing to the red planet.
Through this fun, interactive 45-minute educational Science, Technology, Engineering and Math program, Black and youngsters explored how astronauts will travel to and live on Mars. More than 100 adults and children attended the lecture.
Sporting a blue NASA work uniform, Black told children that Saturday, July 20 is the 50th anniversary of U.S. Astronaut Neil Armstrong’s historic moon walk. “This is a great time to think about the planets because scientists say we should be walking on Mars in about 15 years,” said Black as British rocker Elton John’s “Rocket Man” poured from a speaker.
Black thanked the library for loaning him the magic book that launched his career. Black then removed a slip of paper from between the books’ pages and shook his head, “This message says, ‘Mr. Black, your book is 17,520 days overdue,’” Black said, prompting laughter. Black asked the library assistants, “Will you take a check?”
The magician chose three children to assist him with his first magic trick. Sporting makeshift Apollo 11 space helmets, the children placed red, white and blue handkerchiefs into a special magic bag. After reciting the words, “Magic Mission to Mars,” Black’s young assistants produced a small U.S. flag as the audience applauded.
Black’s word-play antics drew laughter when pressing a boy named Gavin for his age. “How old are you, Gavin?” Black asked to which Gavin replied, “Six.” Black asked, “You’re sick? I’m sorry you’re not feeling well, but how old are you?” When a girl told Black, “I am eight,” the magician replied, “OK, you ate, but what is your age?”
Black used a basketball and baseball when comparing the size of Earth to Mars, and said Mars is red because of its iron oxide surface. He also talked about the Maximum Absorbency Garment, an adult-sized diaper worn by astronauts. “You can’t use a gas station’s bathroom because there aren’t any in space,” Black said as children giggled.
Woodmen-area resident Marge Baker and her nieces, Autumn and Anna Mackin, said they’d been looking forward to the lecture.
Anna, 9, expected the show to focus on spaceship calisthenics. “I thought I would see how astronauts exercise when in space.”
Autumn, 8, added, “I thought I was going to see how easily astronauts can jump on the moon.”
Black talked about Chris Hadfield, the first Canadian to walk in space. In his book, “An Astronaut’s Guide to Life on Earth,” Hadfield wrote about how years of training and space exploration made the impossible, possible.
“His dream seemed impossible because he is Canadian. But, he worked hard and years later the space program opened up to Canadians. So, work hard like Chris Hadfield and make your dreams come true,” Black said.
Of his magic act, Black added, “I developed this show with input from astronaut Jim Reilly, with whom I used to work.”
According to Barbara Huff, senior programming librarian of Children’s Services, PPLD, the libraries each year present special children’s programming as part of the Summer Adventure Reading Program. Black’s Magic Mission to Mars is part of that effort.
“These programs help children learn about the world around them and give them an opportunity to attend a live program in their area,” Huff said.
Black’s next lecture will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., July 25 at East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd.
To learn more, visit BlacksMagic.net.