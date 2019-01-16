Library Limelight: Not your grandparents' library system
As a kid growing up between Nebraska and South Dakota, libraries were my sanctuary. I crossed Nancy Drew’s “Haunted Bridge,” dove into the “Chamber of Secrets,” and sailed the waves on Darwin’s “Voyage of the Beagle.” I could go anywhere, learn anything. And I knew I was safe and welcome.
Back then, fellow patrons shushed me for laughing too loudly and scrunched their faces into frowns if I ran too quickly to the check-out counter. But no more. Libraries have evolved over the years, and Pikes Peak Library District is no different.
Now, it’s my privilege to use this column each month to share details about that evolution, introduce new and intriguing patrons, and shed some light on features and events that might interest you, dear reader. A Library Limelight, if you will. Other library staff will chime in throughout the year, too.
I’m proud to say our 14 libraries and mobile library service are a true community resource. Just this month, we’ll host more than 400 programs between East Library, Library 21c and Rockrimmon Library. We have everything from story times and play-and-learn sessions to tutoring and language lessons. We operate makerspaces with fully-functional 3D printers, and even opened a state-of-the-art recording studio.
But most importantly, our library district is meant to spark conversations within our community. Give me a shout if you have questions or suggestions. We’re here to help you access resources that will help you achieve your goals, whatever they may be.
Maybe your goal for 2019 is to meet new people and strike up some conversation. Well, all three of our libraries in the Woodmen Edition area hold discussion groups, classes and tutoring groups, where you can do everything from practicing your English language skills to discussing your favorite Anime.
This is all in addition to our large collection of books, movies and other resources. If the material you want isn’t currently at your library, you can place a hold through our PPLD Mobile App and we’ll transfer what you’re looking for to your preferred library from anywhere in the district.
When you stop in this month, register for Death Café to talk openly about the socially taboo topic of death. Join our Maker in Residence Linda Riley to learn how to knit a scarf. Schedule one-on-one sessions to learn how to use technology or software. Attend a badging class so that you’re officially certified to use the top-of-the-line equipment in our maker spaces.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. We’ll teach you to make various crafts, provide free yoga, Qi Gong, Mah-Jongg, and Tai Chi classes, and put on free concerts. There is something for everybody on the January calendar at East Library, Library 21c and Rockrimmon Library, and I hope to see you there soon.
Kayah Swanson is the public relations specialist at Pikes Peak Library District. She’s a former journalist turned nonprofit communicator. Reach Kayah with any questions at kswanson@ppld.org.