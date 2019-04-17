Library Limelight: Find creative inspiration at the library, no matter your medium
I don’t know about you, but I am continually and pleasantly surprised by the amount of talent in Colorado Springs.
I’ve been here for nearly two years, but I still feel like a bit of a newcomer here. As I learn more about my new community, I keep uncovering new coteries of creators in a variety of mediums that really astound me.
Our local theater scene is burgeoning and bright. We have many extraordinary local musicians, both individuals and ensembles. All you need to do is visit a First Friday event to see the really fantastic local art talent on display.
As a member of the community, I love this. I really adore living in a place that fosters artistic talent. As an employee of Pikes Peak Library District, I love it even more, because we can serve as a gathering place for these amazingly talented creators.
This month, we’re hosting Mountain of Authors. It’s our free annual event that allows local authors and the public to network and learn from one another. We also bring in great literary talent, like New York Times bestselling author Sandhya Menon, to provide expert advice for those trying to make it as writers in our community.
If you’ve got any interest at all in a career around writing, I can’t recommend this event enough. It will take place from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. April 27 at Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive.
Readers, I really believe this event will be worth your time. You can see firsthand the wonderful writing talent we’ve got in our community while learning more from the experts on how to hone your own writing skills. Learn more at ppld.org/moa.
Aside from the learning this event provides, the library can help you self-publish your writing or find other ways to get your work out there. As always, all you have to do is ask.
That said, as a library district, we’re here to help foster your creativity of all kinds — not just creativity around writing! Just this month at East Library, Library 21c and Rockrimmon Library, we’ve got a number of maker classes where you can flex your creativity muscle. At East Library, we’ll teach a Fundamentals of Photography class on Saturday. Learn how to make an upcycled sewing kit out of teapot to celebrate Earth Day at Rockrimmon Library on Thursday. Or you can head to Library 21c on April 24 to learn the basics of working with studio cameras, lighting, and audio equipment.
All of this to say, I feel lucky to live in a community that nurtures the creative spirits among us. I feel even luckier to work for a library district that helps plant those creative seeds for patrons of all ages.
Kayah Swanson is the public relations specialist at Pikes Peak Library District. She’s a former journalist turned nonprofit communicator. Reach Kayah with any questions at kswanson@ppld.org.