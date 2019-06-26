The Liberty High School football team has not had a winning season in 10 years, but that could change sooner than later.
Beginning in the fall of 2020, the Lancers will play in the newly created Class 4A I-25 Conference with five other programs that have struggled in recent years. The schools include Cheyenne Mountain, Falcon, Palmer (playing down from 5A), Widefield and Thornton.
“I don’t see this as somebody feeling sorry for us,” said Liberty second-year coach Erick Gossage. “With this new league, it gives us the ability to feel like we can compete and build our numbers at the same time. And if we win some games and put a good product out on the field we will get some kids to come out to us.”
The Colorado High School Activities Association board of directors recently came up with a fresh alignment for the next two-year cycle (2020 and 2021)that should allow the Lancers to rebuild, rearm and start anew in a league that is more to their level.
The CHSAA board based their decision on criteria including enrollment numbers, competitive balance within each conference, geography, risk minimization, success/non-success, and school participation percentage.
Regular season and postseason implications were also factored into the decision. In Liberty’s case, only the I-25 league champion will be allowed into the new 24-team playoff tournament. The top eight teams get a first-round bye.
“I’m ok with the format,” Gossage said. “I think it will be a fun league to watch and I think we have a shot at making the playoffs.”
The Lancers were 0-10 last season. Since 2010, they are 25-65. Their last postseason appearance was 2009 when they went 9-2 and lost in the first round.
“Last year was tough for us, but we had a good off-season and we’ll be ready to go come August,” Gossage said. “Hopefully we come out this year and compete and give some teams a run for their money.”
Gossage is no stranger to Colorado Springs area football. A 1988 Coronado graduate, he worked as an assistant coach at his alma mater, Wasson, Coronado, Palmer and Sand Creek. He has experienced programs ebb and flow with success and failure.
“I was an assistant at Coronado when they were at 5A and went down to 4A,” Gossage said. “After I left, they went down to 3A so they could rebuild their program. It worked. They won a state championship.”
For the second consecutive season, the Lancers will go without a C squad team. The program has just six freshmen out for summer workouts. Only 24 lettermen are expected to return.
“We need to win some games so the kids want to stick around,” Gossage said.
Pine Creek’s program is going in the opposite direction of Liberty. The Eagles will be playing up in the 5A South Conference in 2020 and 2021 with Doherty, Chaparral, Douglas County, Legend and Regis Jesuit. Should it qualify for the postseason, Pine Creek would be in the 4A playoffs.
Pine Creek always plays a tough non-league schedule. This fall, the Eagles will play 5A Valor Christian, two-time defending 3A champs Palmer Ridge, Rio Rancho (New Mexico, a 6A team), Doherty and 4A Pueblo West.