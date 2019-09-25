Tyler AuBuchon loves books, be it a car repair manual or science fiction novel designed to transport the reader to strange worlds in far distant galaxies.
Tyler loves books so much that he decided to share his passion by building Little Free Libraries, a neighborhood exchange outlet that provides access to books for readers of all ages and backgrounds. A national nonprofit organization, Little Free Library boasts more than 90,000 registered book exchanges worldwide. The motto that labels every LFL bookshelf is “Take a book; Share a book.”
A junior at Liberty High School, Tyler, 16, believes a Little Free Library is an excellent way to provide books for folks who might not have access to reading material. To date, Tyler has built and donated two of Little Free Libraries — one near Pioneer Elementary School and another for Centennial Elementary School.
“My aunt, who is principal of Centennial, learned that I build these libraries and asked me to build one for her school,” Tyler said.
The son of Colorado Springs native Kristin AuBuchon, Tyler built his Little Free Library last year. The 4.3 GPA student also studies martial arts and is involved in a myriad of extracurricular activities.
His passion for reading and seeing other Little Free Libraries in Colorado Springs inspired Tyler to create his own. “I wanted to do this because others can benefit from having access to books,” Tyler said.
His mom added, “Tyler has always had his face buried in a book and wants to inspire the love of reading in children and future generations.”
Tyler familiarized himself with the tools needed to build a Little Free Library while working a construction job last year, and researched the libraries’ construction design on the internet. “What I didn’t learn on the internet I learned through improvisation,” Tyler said.
Tyler’s garage-turned-workshop boasts the trappings needed for wood-building projects. A stack of wood sheets rests in one corner of the garage, and leftover wood blocks and chips carpet the cement floor. An assortment of tools, nails and other building materials litter a nearby table.
Tyler bought all materials, designed and built both LFL models to resemble a one-window schoolhouse He painted each model with exterior paint reflecting the schools’ colors. “The first library took about two weeks to build because I was learning and figuring things out. The second one took about two days,” Tyler said.
Tyler maintains and repairs the libraries and stocks both models with soft- and hardcover books he buys at garage sales or receives free from others. Current offerings include James A. Michener’s novel “The Eagle and the Raven” and children’s classics, such as Sharon Creech’s “Bloomability,” Gail Carson Levine’s “Ella Enchanted” and the Karen Hesse-penned “Stowaway.”
“Sometimes there are just as many adult books as children’s books, and adults love it as much as the children do,” Kristin AuBuchon said.
There are some challenges to building a Little Free Library, Tyler said. “Sometimes the wood splits because I measured incorrectly. Sometimes I can glue the pieces back together and sometimes I have to buy more wood,” he said.
Also, there are vandals who prey on the LFLs. Someone removed the Plexiglass and books from Tyler’s Centennial location over the summer. Determined to make it work, Tyler repaired and restocked the Little Free Library for the first week of school.
Kristin AuBuchon said people in the area visit the Little Free Libraries 24/7 and some even bring flashlights so they can read the book titles when visiting after dark. “People have praised Tyler for is work and for donating the Little Free Library,” Kristin said.
Tyler said he doesn’t know how many of Little Free Libraries exist in Colorado Springs, and that he looks forward to creating more in the near future. “Tyler is a shining example of how a 16-year-old can make a difference in his community and inspire others,” said his mom.
Anyone interested in building a Little Free Library must register with the Hudson, Wis.-based Little Free Library before installation. Applicants pay a $40 registration fee and will receive a Little Free Library plaque. Visit littlefreelibrary.org to learn more. Follow Tyler’s creations at facebook.com/WHLittleFreeLibrary/.