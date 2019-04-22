Just like old times, Brandon Bervig found himself alongside fellow Liberty senior Tyler Barcelon, but this time, without golf clubs and thousands of yards to walk.
Their senior teammates on the boys’ golf team, Lucas Howell and Alex Ruggles, sat nearby as well, also without the tools of their trade and far from the nearest driving range.
On this afternoon, the pen was mightier than the driver, iron or even putter.
Fore? How about four. As in the number of Lancers seniors on last season’s varsity team who signed national letters of intent to attend college and play golf at the next level.
“It’s not too many times when you get four seniors off the same team sign college letters, and I thought that was super,” longtime Liberty golf coach Stan Woodworth said. “It’s been a great year, and this has been a good group to be around. It’s great for them to get a chance to play one more level and see what they can do.”
The waves of compressed time washed over Bervig, who reached the 5A state tournament as an individual in 2017 and then helped the Lancers’ entire team compete in the state event in 2018.
But when he looked at the chair next to him and saw longtime friend Barcelon right there, it took Bervig back to middle school and provided a bit of symmetry as both prepare for their journeys at UCCS and Lamar Community College, respectively.
“We’ve known each other since middle school,” Bervig said. “The first time we hung out was playing golf together. Now, we’re both signing our college letters right next to each other, and my other two teammates were right there to celebrate with us. We all had the same drive and wanted to get to the next level.”
The four weren’t the only ones taking part in the fourth and final National Letter of Intent signing day, which Liberty hosted on April 17 at the school’s gymnasium. A total of 14 Liberty seniors were feted in the after-school ceremony, including Sean Bohuslavsky (boys’ basketball to Black Hill State); Jasmine Charles (girls’ track to Nova Southeastern); Nikika Elsner (volleyball to CSU-Pueblo); Bryce Kizewski (boys’ track to Western State); McKenzie Manriquez (softball to Pratt Community College); Adam and Michael Navarro (boys’ soccer to Adams State); Abby Ross (girls’ lacrosse to Lindfield College); Afton Schraml (girls’ soccer to Western Kentucky); and Morgan Ward (softball to Sterling College).
Barcelon won’t be a stranger at Lamar; he’s being joined by Ruggles. Howell who, with Bervig and Barcelon were four-year varsity players, is headed to Eastern Wyoming College.
“I’ve learned so much from Brandon, and the team has become so close over the years,” Barcelon said. “We always hang out outside of golf and can always talk to each other about anything. I’ll miss that, but I’m sure we’ll stay in touch and continue to be there for each other.”
And the signing table proved to be quite the different arena than any obstacle placed before any of these student-athletes.
“It was a different experience, and I was a little nervous having people talk about me,” Bervig said. “It made me start thinking back. My father put a club in my hand before I could walk. Coach (Woodworth) helped me so much and seeing how much I have changed. Seeing my parents getting emotional made me realize that this was all worth it.