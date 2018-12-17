The Dec. 11 Liberty and Lewis-Palmer boys’ basketball game was a thrill-a-minute affair.
Visiting Lewis-Palmer overcame a five-point halftime deficit and rallied for a 48-42 victory.
“Our defense in the first half was making (Lewis-Palmer) make mistakes,” said Liberty senior guard Sean Bohuslavsky, who led all scorers with 18 points. “And we were being patient on offense.”
Bohuslavsky is the last of four brothers to play in Liberty’s program. Last season, he played alongside Kyle, who averaged 10.6 points per game.
Liberty held the Rangers to just 17 points in the first 16 minutes of action. Lewis-Palmer star senior guard/forward Joel Scott was held scoreless in the first half.
But Scott regrouped to score 10 points in the second half, including a pair of free throws with 1:24 remaining in the fourth to give the Rangers a 46-42 lead. He was sent to the line after a hard foul by Dailin Smith while going up for a layup.
The Lancers were held to nine points in the fourth.
“We could have executed better on offense in the second half,” said Liberty junior guard Gus Rivas, who scored 11 points. “We were rushing too much and not running our sets. Got a little sloppy and had a lot of turnovers.”
Liberty and Lewis-Palmer have met each of the last seven season, with the Rangers holding a 4-3 lead in the series.
Lewis-Palmer has played in the last two Class 4A state championship games, losing each time to Valor Christian and Longmont, respectively.
Liberty was 18-7 last season and lost to George Washington in the 5A Sweet 16.
Liberty dropped to 3-3 after the loss to Lewis-Palmer. The Lancers’ other losses are to Chatfield, 62-55, in their season opener, and Cherokee Trail, 76-74, in overtime.
“We’re a good team and we have our flaws, but we just have to keep working,” said Smith, who was held scoreless.
Smith added that playing a quality 4A opponent like Lewis-Palmer can only make the Lancers better.
“They’re physical and we play physical,” he said. “When you play a good team you get better.”
Liberty coach Ivan Chambers said the rivalry game with Lewis-Palmer is something he plans to keep alive going forward.
“For a 4A/5A bill it’s really kept the program going,” said Chambers, who is in his eight season with the Lancers. “Lewis-Palmer has been really good for 10 years and it’s just good for us to compete against them. They’re No. 1 in 4A for a reason.
“I think this is their year to win the championship.”
Chambers purposefully built a tough non-league schedule. The Lancers finish off Vista PEAK Prep, Bear Creek and Castle View, and them come back from the Christmas break with a game at Douglas County on Jan. 4. Liberty opens Metro League play Jan. 8 against rival Rampart at home.
“We’re still putting things together,” Chambers said. “We just have to put it together right. Once they turn the corner, look out. I think we have a chance to be pretty solid.”