It’s always nice to knock off the defending state basketball champion. Especially when it’s a rival.
That’s what the Liberty boys did on Dec. 17 when they ended Lewis-Palmer’s 33-game winning streak with a convincing 63-52 road victory as Lancers’ junior guard Josiah Sewell paced all scorers with 18 points.
“We executed well on offense and boxed out their bigs well on defense,” said Sewell, who drained four 3-pointers in the win and is averaging 23 points per game on the season. “We played good transition basketball and we were able to run.”
Lewis-Palmer entered the game having won 46 of 47 games, with its lone loss coming in the 2018 Class 4A state championship game. The last team to defeat Lewis-Palmer in a regular-season matchup was Palmer Ridge on Jan. 24, 2018. Four days prior to that, Liberty defeated the Rangers.
Liberty and Lewis-Palmer have played annually since the 2012-13 season. The series is tied 4-4 over that time.
“We came in with a chip on our shoulder and we didn’t go 1-5 to start the season,” said Liberty sophomore guard Jordan McKay, who is averaging 11 points and 11 rebounds per game.
The Lancers entered the game with a 1-4 record, having lost all their games by double digits. They started out fast against the Rangers, leading by one after the first quarter and building a 31-16 halftime advantage.
Liberty led by as many as 17 points in the third quarter and never allowed the Rangers to get closer than eight.
“Liberty’s 1-4 record is deceiving,” said Lewis-Palmer coach Bill Benton. “They played some tough teams and they are talented.”
Roy Vieux is Liberty’s new coach this winter. He was Ivan Chambers’ assistant coach for seven seasons. Chambers was in the stands cheering on his team against Lewis-Palmer.
“This is always a great rivalry, and regardless of who comes out on top the games are pretty close,” said Chambers, who stepped down last spring after seven seasons to become a school administrator. “(Liberty) is young and they have a long way to go, but tonight was a big step for them.”
Vieux has a wealth of coaching experience. He was previously the head coach at St Mary’s and Falcon.
“This is a really big win for our guys,” Vieux said. “I can’t tell you how proud I am of them.”
Liberty’s only returning player with experience from last season’s 13-11 team is senior guard Gus Rivas. He averaged 8.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game last season.
The Lancers’ starting five against Lewis-Palmer included Rivas, Sewell, McKay, senior Jacob Ogrodny and sophomore Landen Dvorsky (10 ppg).
The rest of the Liberty roster includes seniors Chase Fine and Conner Smith, and juniors Damien Nicholson, Mustafa Doria and Aldino Hrustanovic.
“I love these guys to death,” Vieux said. “They are a fun group of guys. It’s kind of an adventure at times, but they’re a great group of kids.”
Liberty comes back from the Christmas break with non-league games against Bear Creek, Castle View and Douglas County, before hosting rival Rampart in their 5A Metro League opener on Jan. 14.