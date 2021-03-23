This is in response to the letter sent by Jim Densmore asking why Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America won’t advocate for the end of automobile violence.
Let me share with you: Cars and guns are both dangerous and lethal. We have put rules in place around cars to mitigate against those dangers. Age, training, license, seat belts, penalties for those who don’t follow those rules, etc.
We need to keep the rules we have on the books regarding guns for the same reasons we have them for cars … they save lives.
What we don’t do is say people can be any age to drive, with no training, does not need a license, nor do they need to wear a seat belt.
When there is a car accident the first things we ask is were they wearing a seat belt? Did they have a valid license? Where they drunk? Why? Because we know if these factors where in place the likelihood of harm/fatality would be low.
Rosemarie La Mont, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America
Colorado Springs
